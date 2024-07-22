Revealed: The Official Hopes, Themes and Dreams for COP29

Money for the fund will be contributed by fossil fuel producing countries and companies across oil, gas and coal. These members will commit to send annual contributions.

The fund will provide concessional and grant-based support to address the consequences of natural disasters in developing countries, and focus on the food and agriculture sector as a priority to protect livelihoods.

Any profits generated from projects will be reinvested in the fund.

The initial CFAF fundraising round seeks to raise US$1bn and will become operational after 10 countries commit as shareholders.

The themes at COP29

The conference will run from the 11th to the 22nd of November, and the letter revealed the themes each day will focus on.

COP29 themes:

12 Nov: World Leaders Climate Action Summit

13 Nov: World Leaders Climate Action Summit

14 Nov: Finance, Investment and Trade

15 Nov: Energy / Peace, Relief and Recovery

16 Nov: Science, Technology and Innovation / Digitalisation

17 Nov: Rest day and no thematic programming

18 Nov: Human Capital / Children and Youth / Health /Education

19 Nov: Food, Agriculture and Water

20 Nov: Urbanisation / Transport / Tourism

21 Nov: Nature and Biodiversity / Indigenous People / Gender Equality / Oceans and Coastal Zones

22 Nov: Final negotiations



The letter reads: “There is nothing easy about this challenge or these negotiations, but this process is better than any alternative. It is our best hope, and we must now do whatever it takes to make it work.”

COP29 Presidency’s events

The letter also announced that the presidency will host a number of events leading up to the conference.

In July, Heads of Delegations are invited to focus on the NCQG and progress negotiations on the Paris Agreement.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell says: “This process of intergovernmental cooperation, and each year’s COP, is of vast significance.

