Siemens: A Glimpse of the Sustainable City of the Future

End-to-end digital twin technology and artificial intelligence have been harnessed by international technology giant Siemens to help design part of a sustainable city of the future in Berlin.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in the German capital city for Siemensstadt Square, an urban development that will eventually house 35,000 people.

Siemens Xcelerator’s end-to-end digital twin technology has been used to integrate all aspects of one district of the development, including campus, buildings and energy, which will include Europe’s largest wastewater heat exchanger of its type, to enable net zero.

By 2035, Siemens will invest US$800m and develop Siemensstadt Square into a hub for partnerships with a total project volume of up to US$4.8bn.