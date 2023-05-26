Suppeco & DitchCarbon partner to boost carbon intelligence

Suppeco and DitchCarbon have joined forces in an exciting partnership to empower Suppeco clients in identifying climate risks within their supply chain.

Suppeco, renowned as a leading collaborative relationship platform utilising relationship data, and DitchCarbon, the foremost supplier of carbon intelligence to the procurement sector, are working together to facilitate this important initiative.

“Driving sustainability is increasingly a key priority on companies' agendas,” Sheldon Mydat, CEO of Suppeco says. “This partnership will both enable our customers to identify climate risk within their supplier base, whilst at the same time equipping them with the collaborative tools to support their journey of improvement.”