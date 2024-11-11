EU Answers Businesses' Cry for Help with New EUDR Assistant

Regulations, regulations, regulations. As the world gets warmer, the oceans rise higher and the weather grows more unpredictable, one thing is for sure: regulations are going to get stronger.

Without top-down intervention to enshrine sustainability in law, climate change will likely roll on completely unfettered. The European Union assents to this notion and as such is imminently launching one of the most stringent pieces of sustainability legislation ever: the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

This ground breaking regulation will prohibit the import or export of any products made via deforestation, from foods to furniture.

Due to relentless lobbying and logistical issues, the enforcement of the EUDR has been pushed back until 2025. In response to this setback, the EU has redoubled its efforts to streamline the process by introducing a new data tool for affected businesses to use.