SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Colpac, Marsh, Oritain, LSEG
In just over two weeks, SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to return – on September 6th and 7th 2023 at the Business Design Centre.
Promising influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions, the event will offer practical insights to drive us towards a sustainable future.
The two-day conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future. Grab your FREE ticket here.
Start planning your event now, by learning about five new speakers who will take the spotlight.
Talia Goldman, ESG Manager at Colpac
Time: 2:30PM
Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023
Location: Stage one
Talia Goldman is the ESG Manager at Colpac, an award-winning British designer and manufacturer of innovative food packaging solutions. Talia leads on multiple strategic projects including net zero and deforestation-free supply chains.
Prior to this, she spent five years working in political communication, nature campaigning, and sustainability. This includes leading pan-European engagement on the 2019 European Elections for the European Parliament in Brussels and as Co-Director for UK Youth for Nature (UKY4N), the UK’s leading youth movement calling for urgent political action to address the nature crisis, where she now sits on the Board.
In 2021, Talia was seconded as a Policy Advisor to the Cabinet Office on the UK’s COP26 Nature Campaign. Using her experience in forest supply chains and campaigning, her work led to advancing policy on illegal deforestation, driving forward the meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, and engaging businesses.
Rachel Moseley, Director, Sustainability, LSEG
Time: 2:30PM
Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023
Location: Stage one
Rachel Moseley leads LSEG’s Group-wide engagement around sustainability, embedding the strategy into all areas of the business. Rachel defined the environmental strategy for LSEG following the business acquisition of Refinitiv in 2021 where she led LSEG’s inaugural Climate Transition Plan which went to a shareholder vote in 2022.
Before joining LSEG in 2021, Rachel held a range of sustainability and corporate responsibility roles at Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters and Business in the Community where she led environmental strategies, established global community engagement programmes, produced annual sustainability reporting and activated charitable partnerships. Prior to this, she worked in asset services roles at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
Amy Barnes, Head of Sustainability & Climate Change Strategy at Marsh
Time: 2:55PM
Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023
Location: Stage one
Amy leads the Global Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy at Marsh.
Prior to this role, Amy held a number of leadership roles with Marsh’s Global Energy, Power & Renewables business. Amy has a respected depth and breadth of experience assisting some of the largest and most complex companies manage risks. This experience enables her to have a deep understanding of a wide range of clients’ risk management approaches and can offer a number of perspectives to insurance and risk management discussions.
Frederick Duffield, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Oritain
Time: 4:00PM
Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023
Location: Stage one
Leading the corporate affairs function at Oritain, a global forensic and data science, helping the world's largest brands and Governments support their ESG commitments, Frederick’s role spans governments, NGOs, and global organisations. He is also responsible for the company's communications strategy for the regulatory and legislative environment in 20 international markets.
Founded in 2008, Oritain is a world leader in using forensic science to verify product origin. Headquartered in New Zealand, Oritain partners with some of the world’s leading organisations to support their ESG commitments, reduce the risk of fraud and unethical practices, and protect their reputations.
Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development, Sellafield Ltd
Time: 6:25PM
Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023
Location: Stage one
With a MSc in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management and an MBA in Leadership and Sustainability, Eirini Etoimou is the Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development for Sellafield and the Chair of the Nuclear Forum of the Institute of Collaborative Working.
She is a visitor lecturer at Salford University, on sustainability and global sustainable supply chains and participates as a keynote speaker at UK and international conferences. Additionally, she is an author of academic papers and a contributor to business editions, focusing on sustainability, supply chains, procurement, leadership and business strategy.
*************************************************
For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter
Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital
Please also check out our upcoming event - Sustainability LIVE in London at the BDC on Sept 6/7th 2023
*********************************************
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.