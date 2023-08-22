SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Colpac, Marsh, Oritain, LSEG

In just over two weeks, SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is set to return – on September 6th and 7th 2023 at the Business Design Centre.

Promising influential individuals from various industries exchanging concepts and proven solutions, the event will offer practical insights to drive us towards a sustainable future.

The two-day conference will feature more than 70 globally recognised leaders in sustainability, addressing vital aspects of this field. Whether it's delivering industry expertise or engaging in topical discussions, expect our speakers to explore issues impacting both our present and future.

Start planning your event now, by learning about five new speakers who will take the spotlight.

Talia Goldman, ESG Manager at Colpac

Time: 2:30PM

Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Talia Goldman is the ESG Manager at Colpac, an award-winning British designer and manufacturer of innovative food packaging solutions. Talia leads on multiple strategic projects including net zero and deforestation-free supply chains.

Prior to this, she spent five years working in political communication, nature campaigning, and sustainability. This includes leading pan-European engagement on the 2019 European Elections for the European Parliament in Brussels and as Co-Director for UK Youth for Nature (UKY4N), the UK’s leading youth movement calling for urgent political action to address the nature crisis, where she now sits on the Board.

In 2021, Talia was seconded as a Policy Advisor to the Cabinet Office on the UK’s COP26 Nature Campaign. Using her experience in forest supply chains and campaigning, her work led to advancing policy on illegal deforestation, driving forward the meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, and engaging businesses.

Time: 2:30PM

Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Rachel Moseley leads LSEG’s Group-wide engagement around sustainability, embedding the strategy into all areas of the business. Rachel defined the environmental strategy for LSEG following the business acquisition of Refinitiv in 2021 where she led LSEG’s inaugural Climate Transition Plan which went to a shareholder vote in 2022.

Before joining LSEG in 2021, Rachel held a range of sustainability and corporate responsibility roles at Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters and Business in the Community where she led environmental strategies, established global community engagement programmes, produced annual sustainability reporting and activated charitable partnerships. Prior to this, she worked in asset services roles at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.