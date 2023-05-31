Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Meet the speakers

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is back at the Business Design Centre! Join us in September as we bring together the most influential figures from diverse industries to share groundbreaking ideas, and proven solutions and provide actionable insights that will help us drive a sustainable future.

The two-day conference will welcome more than 70 internationally acclaimed leaders within the global sustainability community along with solutions for the most imperative elements of sustainability. Whether it be the delivery of industry insights or topical debates, expect to deep dive into issues affecting our present and future.

At this unmissable event, we’ll be hosting some of the world’s best speakers who specialise in sustainability. That’s why, we’re pleased to introduce three speakers who will be taking centre stage on the 6th and 7th September, 2023.

Keynote: Peter Bragg, Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA

Canon's Circular Economy Strategy

TIME: 10:30AM – 10:50AM

DATE: Thursday 7th September

LOCATION: Stage 2

Peter Bragg is Canon EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director and is an internationally experienced senior sustainability and environmental leader. Throughout his career, Bragg has developed skills and capability in developing organisational strategies, driving transformational change and delivering successful business outcomes in sustainability and corporate social responsibility programmes across a range of sectors in the UK, Europe and Australia.

He previously worked as Director of Environment & Sustainability at Jacobs, a professional services firm. Prior to that, he held senior environment and sustainability roles, including at Sydney Trains, Eurostar and Network Rail.

