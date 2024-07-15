Sustainability LIVE Malta Welcomes AWorld Director
An exciting new addition to the award-winning Sustainability LIVE events series, Sustainability LIVE Malta, will take place on 17 October 2024 at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valletta.
With a jam-packed morning full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies and more.
After lunch, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders.
The agenda is shaped around four key themes:
- Sustainability strategies: discover innovative approaches and cutting-edge initiatives
- The future of ESG: discuss emerging trends and best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations
- Net zero: delve into strategies and innovations for achieving net zero
- EU reporting: highlight what EU reporting should be done to ensure transparency and corporate accountability
- AI in sustainability: discover how technology and AI can revolutionise sustainable practices.
Gaia Arzilli, International Director, AWorld
Joining Sustainability LIVE Malta is Gaia Arzilli, the International Director at AWorld, leading the global expansion of a cutting-edge SaaS platform dedicated to sustainability.
AWorld leverages AI and data analytics to help organisations and their stakeholders take climate action, fostering a culture of sustainability and integrating these principles into decision-making. Recognised by the United Nations and the European Commission and trusted by more than 100 corporate clients, AWorld was named the Best App for Good worldwide by Google.
With more than 15 years of experience in sustainability, Gaia has successfully driven projects and strategic partnerships worldwide. Her expertise in Proptech and Cleantech has been crucial in developing smart, sustainable urban environments. She also holds board positions at Links GLB and La Perla di Torino, guiding growth and strategy.
Fluent in three languages and with a strong international educational background, Gaia is passionate about leveraging technology to drive meaningful and lasting impacts in sustainability.
