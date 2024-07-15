Sustainability LIVE Malta Welcomes AWorld Director

After lunch, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders.

The agenda is shaped around four key themes:

Sustainability strategies: discover innovative approaches and cutting-edge initiatives

The future of ESG: discuss emerging trends and best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations

Net zero: delve into strategies and innovations for achieving net zero

EU reporting: highlight what EU reporting should be done to ensure transparency and corporate accountability

AI in sustainability: discover how technology and AI can revolutionise sustainable practices.

Gaia Arzilli, International Director, AWorld

Joining Sustainability LIVE Malta is Gaia Arzilli, the International Director at AWorld, leading the global expansion of a cutting-edge SaaS platform dedicated to sustainability.

AWorld leverages AI and data analytics to help organisations and their stakeholders take climate action, fostering a culture of sustainability and integrating these principles into decision-making. Recognised by the United Nations and the European Commission and trusted by more than 100 corporate clients, AWorld was named the Best App for Good worldwide by Google.

With more than 15 years of experience in sustainability, Gaia has successfully driven projects and strategic partnerships worldwide. Her expertise in Proptech and Cleantech has been crucial in developing smart, sustainable urban environments. She also holds board positions at Links GLB and La Perla di Torino, guiding growth and strategy.

Fluent in three languages and with a strong international educational background, Gaia is passionate about leveraging technology to drive meaningful and lasting impacts in sustainability.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

NEW | The CSO Network

Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024

Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024

Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024

2025 diary dates:

NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025

Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025

Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025

Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025

Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025

