SAVE THE DATE – Sustainability LIVE Malta 2024
Join us on October 17 2024 in Malta for a truly unique one-day, in-person conference and exhibition at the Mediterranean Conference Centre for Sustainability LIVE Malta.
A leading ESG and sustainability strategy event in Malta
Gather among C/V/D level sustainability executives at Sustainability LIVE Malta to forge connections and delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues facing organisations today. As well as networking with like-minded sustainability pioneers, there will be the opportunity to take part in interactive workshops hosted by Europe’s sustainability leaders to accelerate your efforts in cutting emissions and enhancing your environmental footprint.
To get your early-bird tickets, click here.
Discover the themes for Sustainability LIVE Malta
During the one-day event, those attending will have the opportunity to explore crucial themes ranging from sustainability & ESG strategies of the world's leading companies to how technology can help the planet.
- Sustainability strategies – discover innovative approaches and cutting-edge initiatives.
- The future of ESG – discuss emerging trends and best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.
- Net zero – delve into strategies and innovations for achieving net zero.
- EU reporting – highlight what EU reporting should be done to ensure transparency and corporate accountability.
- AI in sustainability – discover how technology and AI can revolutionise sustainable practices.
The agenda
With a jam-packed morning full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies, and more.
After lunch, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders.
To find out more about the agenda, click here.
The venue – The Mediterranean Conference Centre
Sustainability LIVE Malta will take place on 17 October 2024 at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta. The Mediterranean Conference Centre is a historic 16th-century building. One of the most impressive buildings in Malta due to its architectural design, the MCC has a historical connection to medicine.
Converted into a modern conference centre in 1979, the MCC offers world-class facilities and is the perfect venue to host our conference programme, engaging exhibition space, and comfortable and inviting networking and refreshment areas.
To get your early-bird tickets, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- HP: Why is Digital Equity Key for Equality & Sustainability?Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)
- New Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global SummitESG
- Sustainability LIVE London Announces Five New SponsorsSustainability
- Additional Speakers Announced for Sustainability LIVE LondonSustainability