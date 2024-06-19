SAVE THE DATE – Sustainability LIVE Malta 2024

Discover the themes for Sustainability LIVE Malta

During the one-day event, those attending will have the opportunity to explore crucial themes ranging from sustainability & ESG strategies of the world's leading companies to how technology can help the planet.

Sustainability strategies – discover innovative approaches and cutting-edge initiatives.

discover innovative approaches and cutting-edge initiatives. The future of ESG – discuss emerging trends and best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

discuss emerging trends and best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Net zero – delve into strategies and innovations for achieving net zero.

delve into strategies and innovations for achieving net zero. EU reporting – highlight what EU reporting should be done to ensure transparency and corporate accountability.

highlight what EU reporting should be done to ensure transparency and corporate accountability. AI in sustainability – discover how technology and AI can revolutionise sustainable practices.

The agenda

With a jam-packed morning full of insightful and engaging keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions, those attending Sustainability LIVE Malta will have the chance to hear from renowned experts in the industry, as they discuss industry trends, real-world experiences, strategies, and more.

After lunch, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in an array of interactive sessions led by sustainability leaders.

To find out more about the agenda, click here.

The venue – The Mediterranean Conference Centre

Sustainability LIVE Malta will take place on 17 October 2024 at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta. The Mediterranean Conference Centre is a historic 16th-century building. One of the most impressive buildings in Malta due to its architectural design, the MCC has a historical connection to medicine.

Converted into a modern conference centre in 1979, the MCC offers world-class facilities and is the perfect venue to host our conference programme, engaging exhibition space, and comfortable and inviting networking and refreshment areas.

To get your early-bird tickets, click here.