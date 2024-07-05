Article
Sustainability LIVE Runner Up in Best New Event Award

By Maya Derrick
July 05, 2024
Adam Karnama, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cognizant at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Sustainability LIVE celebrates a landmark win with a Silver award for Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees at the Conference & Events Awards

The Conference and Events Awards, the annual awards that celebrate and champion everyone involved in the events industry, has celebrated Sustainability LIVE in the Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees category, awarding it with its Silver accreditation.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of Global Sustainability programmes, said: “The award recognition for Sustainability LIVE is testament to the hard work and dedication of many teams within BizClik and is thoroughly deserved.

Youtube Placeholder

“The hard work and commitment of our events team will also see quite substantial expansion of the Sustainability LIVE series, including Climate Week NYC, COP29, Davos 2025 and our new US event in Chicago on 4 and 5 June next year.

Glen White, CEO of BizClik speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on the future of the brand and industry

“There are days when it’s great to be a CEO and today is one of those. Well done to everyone at Team BizClik.”

Neil Perry, BizClik’s Group Content Director and Event Host shared Glen’s sentiment and said of the achievement: “It is always a huge privilege to host Sustainability LIVE and the progress the event has made in just a few years fills the whole team with a huge amount of pride.

Neil Perry and Panellists Nicola Torreggiani of Guess and Samatha Taylor of The Good Factory at the Net Zero Fashion Panel Discussion at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

“Sustainability LIVE is a hybrid event across both in-person delegates and our virtual audience and as a host of the event it is always wonderful to see the incredible engagement we get.

“The event is going from strength to strength and the line-up for our upcoming event programme is extremely exciting.”

Success for Sustainability LIVE

BizClik's Marketing team with Sustainability LIVE's Silver award. L-R: Maria Page, Alice Hayes and Beckie Jordan

Sustainability LIVE’s growth continues, with thousands of attendees in person and online attending the series of events put on globally throughout the year and engaging in crucial discussions with internationally acclaimed business leaders. 

Early bird tickets for Sustainability LIVE London are available here 

This accolade and recognition is not the only success BizClik's Sustainability LIVE portfolio has been awarded: Sustainability LIVE: London was voted the top sustainability conference by Sustainable Review in 2023

The Scope 3 Forum with Mark Jones of THG, Javier López Gómez of SGS and Patrick Linigham of Clyde & Co LLP at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

On top of this, Sustainability LIVE: New York has been ranked among the world’s leading sustainability events in the next 18 months and Sustainability Magazine is the top ESG publication according to Feedspot.

Speaking from the Conference and Events Awards ceremony at City Central at the HAC in London, Managing Director for London James Callen said: “We’re very proud to win the Silver award for Best New Conference at the Conference and Event Awards.

James Callen, left, Managing Director for London at BizClik, at the Conference and Events Awards ceremony alongside Global Group Director of Video Production Kieran Waite and Matt Johnson, Chief Design Officer

“Sustainability LIVE has become the premier event for large scale businesses championing sustainability, ESG and net zero and we are thrilled to be a part of this drive towards greater environmental awareness across all industries moving forward.”

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

