Sustainability LIVE Runner Up in Best New Event Award

The Conference and Events Awards, the annual awards that celebrate and champion everyone involved in the events industry, has celebrated Sustainability LIVE in the Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees category, awarding it with its Silver accreditation.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of Global Sustainability programmes, said: “The award recognition for Sustainability LIVE is testament to the hard work and dedication of many teams within BizClik and is thoroughly deserved.