Sustainability LIVE Shortlisted for Best New Event Award
The Conference and Events Awards, the annual awards that celebrate and champion everyone involved in the events industry, has shortlisted Sustainability LIVE in the Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees category.
“When we decided to launch Sustainability LIVE in February 2022, we recognised the critical impact that climate change, ESG and net zero were already having on many of the companies profiled across our entire magazine portfolio, not just the sustainability executives featured in Sustainability and Energy magazines but also across our Procurement, Supply Chain and Technology brands,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of the all Global Sustainability programmes.
“Since the inception of Sustainability LIVE, I have been amazed at the passion shown by our speakers and sponsors which has allowed us to create what is now a global series of Sustainability LIVE events, spanning Dubai, Singapore, New York and London along with new dedicated shows for Net Zero and DE&I.
“The event has been described as the 'most granular sustainability event in the world' by many of its participants and that is because we showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement these sustainability and ESG strategies globally on a daily basis - I do not believe there is another event even close to being at this level.
“We’re proud to be recognised in this shortlist, and proud that Sustainability LIVE is continuing to grow as we also launch the Global Sustainability Awards at the next Sustainability LIVE Global Summit in London on 10 and 11 September.”
Sustainability LIVE continues to grow, seeing thousands of attendees in person and online engaging in crucial discussions with internationally acclaimed business leaders.
This is not the only success BizClik's Sustainability LIVE portfolio has seen: Sustainability LIVE: London was voted the top sustainability conference by Sustainable Review in 2023. On top of this, Sustainability LIVE: New York has been ranked among the world’s leading sustainability events in the next 18 months and Sustainability Magazine is the top ESG publication according to Feedspot, the internet's largest human-curated database of bloggers and podcasts.
But what are our speakers and attendees saying?
“Sustainability LIVE was absolutely phenomenal! And the feedback I received afterwards, genuinely, I did not expect THAT impact!” celebrated Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing at Sellafield.
“I am delighted that I have the opportunity to interact with so many people and exchange thoughts and ideas with all types of businesses and people involved with sustainability.”
Attendees agree:
“The speakers were excellent and brought to life the relevant topics of the moment.”
“I really couldn’t fault it. Well done, fabulous job!”
“Loved Day 1! Speakers were very good and topics fantastic. Loved the second panel.”
BizClik and Sustainability LIVE is shortlisted among companies including The Financial Times, The Sunday Times, Haymarket Media Group, Lloyds Bank, Sodexo, Heineken, Boehringer Ingelheim, ExCeL London, Chelsea FC, The Waldorf Hilton and many more.
We’re also proud that The Business Design Centre, host venue of Sustainability LIVE London and the inaugural Sustainability Awards, has been shortlisted for the Sustainability Award for Venues.
What's next for Sustainability LIVE?
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
