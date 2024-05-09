Sustainability LIVE Shortlisted for Best New Event Award

The Conference and Events Awards, the annual awards that celebrate and champion everyone involved in the events industry, has shortlisted Sustainability LIVE in the Best New Conference/Event with over 600 attendees category.

“When we decided to launch Sustainability LIVE in February 2022, we recognised the critical impact that climate change, ESG and net zero were already having on many of the companies profiled across our entire magazine portfolio, not just the sustainability executives featured in Sustainability and Energy magazines but also across our Procurement, Supply Chain and Technology brands,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of the all Global Sustainability programmes.

“Since the inception of Sustainability LIVE, I have been amazed at the passion shown by our speakers and sponsors which has allowed us to create what is now a global series of Sustainability LIVE events, spanning Dubai, Singapore, New York and London along with new dedicated shows for Net Zero and DE&I.

“The event has been described as the 'most granular sustainability event in the world' by many of its participants and that is because we showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement these sustainability and ESG strategies globally on a daily basis - I do not believe there is another event even close to being at this level.

“We’re proud to be recognised in this shortlist, and proud that Sustainability LIVE is continuing to grow as we also launch the Global Sustainability Awards at the next Sustainability LIVE Global Summit in London on 10 and 11 September.”