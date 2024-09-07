World Clean Air Day: UN Calls for Clean Air Investment

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2019, the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (IDCABS) aims to raise awareness and advocate for action in improving air quality.

Since its debut in 2020, each IDCABS has had a different theme. As the devastating impacts of air pollution continue to escalate, the UN is placing an emphasis on investment in 2024.

There is a critical need for increased investment to address air pollution. Recent findings lay bare that this is a global crisis with far-reaching implications for public health, economic stability, and sustainable development.