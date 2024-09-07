World Clean Air Day: UN Calls for Clean Air Investment
Established by the UN General Assembly in 2019, the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (IDCABS) aims to raise awareness and advocate for action in improving air quality.
Since its debut in 2020, each IDCABS has had a different theme. As the devastating impacts of air pollution continue to escalate, the UN is placing an emphasis on investment in 2024.
There is a critical need for increased investment to address air pollution. Recent findings lay bare that this is a global crisis with far-reaching implications for public health, economic stability, and sustainable development.
The statistics of poor air quality
Recent data paints a stark picture of the challenge ahead. A staggering 99% of people worldwide are breathing polluted air, with air pollution responsible for 8.1 million deaths in 2021 alone. Over 90% of these deaths were linked to non-communicable diseases such as stroke, heart disease, and lung cancer.
Dr Maria Neira, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization, stresses the pervasive nature of the threat:
"Air pollution is a silent killer that affects every one of us, regardless of where we live. The health impacts are severe and far-reaching, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly."
Air pollution is a silent killer that affects every one of us.
The economic impacts of air pollution
Whilst the detriments of poor air quality are obvious when it comes to health, the economic consequences are equally alarming. The UN Environment Programme estimates that air pollution costs the global economy $8.1 trillion annually, equivalent to 6.1% of global GDP. These costs are primarily attributed to increased healthcare expenses and lost productivity.
However, experts argue that significant benefits could be realised through targeted investments in clean air initiatives. For instance, reducing emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas and air pollutant, could yield savings of between US$4 billion and US$33 billion. Moreover, addressing air pollution could halve global crop losses from air pollutants by 2050, providing a substantial boost to food security and agricultural economies.
John Smith, CEO of CleanTech Innovations, highlights the growing business case for clean air investments:
"Companies that take proactive steps to reduce their emissions and develop clean air technologies are not only contributing to public health but are also positioning themselves for long-term success in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape."
What governments are doing to address air pollution
National governments and international governing bodies across the world are now working on mitigating measures to address the crisis. The European Union has set an ambitious target of reducing premature deaths from fine particulate matter pollution by 55% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. To achieve this, the EU has implemented the National Emission Reduction Commitments Directive, which aims to curb the most dangerous pollutants.
Elsewhere, the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) in London was expanded in 2023, making it the largest of its kind anywhere in the world. As part of the latest ULEZ initiative, owners of non-compliant vehicles were offered money to scrap their cars or vans. These vehicles are now being shipped to Ukraine, where people in need will have full access to them.
Localised initiatives and bilateral agreements like this are significant, but experts still stress that more comprehensive and coordinated action is needed. Dr Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, calls for a global approach:
"Air pollution knows no borders. We need stronger partnerships across sectors and nations to implement effective solutions. This includes accelerating the transition to renewable energy, improving urban planning, and promoting sustainable transport systems."
Air pollution knows no borders.
The International Day of Clean Air serves as a crucial rallying point for these efforts, providing a platform for sharing best practices and fostering collaboration. Today, events and initiatives are planned worldwide, ranging from policy dialogues and scientific symposiums to community awareness campaigns and clean-up activities.
Looking ahead to a cleaner, greener future
As the world grapples with the intertwined challenges of air pollution and climate change, the message from the UN and environmental experts is clear: investing in clean air is not just an environmental imperative, but a social and economic necessity.
Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, encapsulates the urgency and opportunity of the moment:
"Clean air is fundamental to human health, sustainable development, and climate action. By investing in clean air now, we are investing in a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable future for all. The costs of inaction are simply too high to ignore."
