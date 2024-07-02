The Latest Sustainability Moves, including Kimberly-Clark
Lisa Morden
Job From: VP Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health, Kimberly-Clark
Job To: CSO, Kimberly-Clark
“We recognize that there are still challenges and opportunities ahead and we remain dedicated to supporting a more sustainable future for all.”
Consumer brands company Kimberly-Clark announced the appointment of Lisa Morden as its first Chief Sustainability Officer.
Lisa will lead Kimberly-Clark’s Sustainability Function, responsible for operationalising the company’s climate and sustainability-related initiatives. She will head up a team of global programme leaders working to coordinate the execution of programmes supporting the company’s climate, energy, environmental stewardship, fibre sourcing, water management, health and safety, human rights and other sustainability efforts.
Lisa joined Kimberly-Clark in 1994 in the environmental control team at a pulp mill in Canada and has held a variety of senior sustainability-related positions at the company, most recently as Vice President of Safety, Sustainability and Occupational Health.
Alex Holt
Job From: CSO, Woolworths Group
Job To: CSO, Ahold Delhaize
Alex Holt, a global business c-suite executive with 24 years’ leadership experience in retail and consumer goods, is the new CSO of Ahold Delhaize. Alex is a recognised global leader in sustainability transformation and a Non Exec Board Director for Foodbank Australia.
Anna Richardson
Job From: Sustainability Programme Director, Supply Chain, GSK
Job To: Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability and Diversity, HSBC
After 18 years at GSK, Anna Richardson is the new Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability and Diversity at banking giant HSBC. Anna’s LinkedIn profile says: “Sustainable business is my passion. I enjoy helping people and organisations to accelerate their ESG journey and achieve ambitious objectives, whilst enabling a sustainable future.”
Bjoern Sprotte
Job From: CEO, V.Group
Job To: Chief People & Sustainability Officer, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement has announced the appointment of Bjoern Sprotte as Chief People & Sustainability Officer. He was previously CEO at V.Group, having also worked at Rickmers Group as VP of Carnival Maritime.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******