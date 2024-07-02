The Latest Sustainability Moves, including Kimberly-Clark

Lisa Morden

Job From: VP Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health, Kimberly-Clark

Job To: CSO, Kimberly-Clark

“We recognize that there are still challenges and opportunities ahead and we remain dedicated to supporting a more sustainable future for all.”

Consumer brands company Kimberly-Clark announced the appointment of Lisa Morden as its first Chief Sustainability Officer.

Lisa will lead Kimberly-Clark’s Sustainability Function, responsible for operationalising the company’s climate and sustainability-related initiatives. She will head up a team of global programme leaders working to coordinate the execution of programmes supporting the company’s climate, energy, environmental stewardship, fibre sourcing, water management, health and safety, human rights and other sustainability efforts.

Lisa joined Kimberly-Clark in 1994 in the environmental control team at a pulp mill in Canada and has held a variety of senior sustainability-related positions at the company, most recently as Vice President of Safety, Sustainability and Occupational Health.

