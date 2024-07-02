Article
Sustainability

The Latest Sustainability Moves, including Kimberly-Clark

By Steven Downes
July 02, 2024
undefined mins
Share
People Moves
Kimberly-Clark & Ahold Delhaize are among the companies that made major sustainability job appointments in June

Lisa Morden

Job From: VP Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health, Kimberly-Clark

Job To: CSO, Kimberly-Clark

We recognize that there are still challenges and opportunities ahead and we remain dedicated to supporting a more sustainable future for all.”

Consumer brands company Kimberly-Clark announced the appointment of Lisa Morden as its first Chief Sustainability Officer.

Lisa will lead Kimberly-Clark’s Sustainability Function, responsible for operationalising the company’s climate and sustainability-related initiatives. She will head up a team of global programme leaders working to coordinate the execution of programmes supporting the company’s climate, energy, environmental stewardship, fibre sourcing, water management, health and safety, human rights and other sustainability efforts.

Lisa joined Kimberly-Clark in 1994 in the environmental control team at a pulp mill in Canada and has held a variety of senior sustainability-related positions at the company, most recently as Vice President of Safety, Sustainability and Occupational Health.

Lisa Morden

Alex Holt

Job From: CSO, Woolworths Group

Job To: CSO, Ahold Delhaize

Alex Holt, a global business c-suite executive with 24 years’ leadership experience in retail and consumer goods, is the new CSO of Ahold Delhaize. Alex is a recognised global leader in sustainability transformation and a Non Exec Board Director for Foodbank Australia.

Alex Holt

Anna Richardson

Job From: Sustainability Programme Director, Supply Chain, GSK

Job To: Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability and Diversity, HSBC

 After 18 years at GSK, Anna Richardson is the new Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability and Diversity at banking giant HSBC. Anna’s LinkedIn profile says: “Sustainable business is my passion. I enjoy helping people and organisations to accelerate their ESG journey and achieve ambitious objectives, whilst enabling a sustainable future.”

Anna Richardson

Bjoern Sprotte

Job From: CEO, V.Group

Job To: Chief People & Sustainability Officer, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement has announced the appointment of Bjoern Sprotte as Chief People & Sustainability Officer. He was previously CEO at V.Group, having also worked at Rickmers Group as VP of Carnival Maritime.

Bjoern Sprotte

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

Bjoern SprotteAnna RichardsonAlex HoltLisa MordenKimberly-Clark
Share
Read full article here
Read full article here
Click here
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Henkel Transforms Industrial CO₂ into Eco-Friendly Adhesives

Henkel and Celanese are boosting sustainability in the packaging industry by developing water-based adhesives made from captured CO₂ emissions

Brian Cox & Hogan Lovells: Is the Earth Worth Saving?

Professor Brian Cox, renowned astrophysicist and environmentalist, spoke at Hogan Lovells' ESG GameChangers Summit about the impacts of climate change

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Supply Chain Sustainability

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Tech & AI

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability