Top 10 must-attend sustainability events 2023

Experience the pinnacle of sustainability events in 2023, where groundbreaking ideas, cutting-edge solutions, and global collaboration converge. Immerse yourself in a diverse range of conferences, bringing together leaders and experts from various industries and disciplines. Explore the forefront of product stewardship, ecological urbanism, climate technology, sustainable development, and more.

From thought-provoking discussions on climate action to innovative solutions for a greener world, these events offer a platform to drive change and shape a sustainable tomorrow. Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn and make a lasting impact and see how this year’s list differs from the events that took place last year, in 2022.

10 PSX

Boston, US

October 17-19, 2023

PSX events are dedicated to product stewardship, which aims to minimise the health, safety, and environmental effects of consumer goods across their entire lifecycle. These events have covered a range of topics in the past, such as translating compliance terminology for executives, implementing ESG disclosure in supply chains, and sharing insights on circular economy strategies. The focus is on promoting responsible and sustainable practices in the production and consumption of goods.

Registration opens here in late May.

9 International Conference on Ecological Urbanism and Sustainability

Istanbul, Türkiye

August 17-18, 2023

The International Research Conference is a federated organisation that aims to gather a diverse range of scholarly events for presentation. These events will take place over a span of time, accommodating the number and length of presentations. One of the conferences within this organisation is the International Conference on Ecological Urbanism and Sustainable Development, which seeks to bring together leading scientists, researchers and scholars to exchange experiences and research findings in the field. It serves as an interdisciplinary platform for discussing innovations, trends, concerns, challenges and solutions related to Ecological Urbanism and Sustainable Development.

Register here.

8 VERGE

California, US

October 24-26, 2023

VERGE 23 is a prominent event in climate technology that is dedicated to accelerating solutions for the urgent challenges of our time. It serves as a hub for the climate community, bringing together leaders from various sectors such as business, government, solution providers, and startups, all working collaboratively to tackle the climate crisis. The event's key programme focuses on seizing these opportunities in areas such as buildings, carbon, energy, food, startups, and transport.

Register here.

