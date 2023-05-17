Top 10 must-attend sustainability events 2023
Experience the pinnacle of sustainability events in 2023, where groundbreaking ideas, cutting-edge solutions, and global collaboration converge. Immerse yourself in a diverse range of conferences, bringing together leaders and experts from various industries and disciplines. Explore the forefront of product stewardship, ecological urbanism, climate technology, sustainable development, and more.
From thought-provoking discussions on climate action to innovative solutions for a greener world, these events offer a platform to drive change and shape a sustainable tomorrow. Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn and make a lasting impact and see how this year’s list differs from the events that took place last year, in 2022.
10 PSX
Boston, US
October 17-19, 2023
PSX events are dedicated to product stewardship, which aims to minimise the health, safety, and environmental effects of consumer goods across their entire lifecycle. These events have covered a range of topics in the past, such as translating compliance terminology for executives, implementing ESG disclosure in supply chains, and sharing insights on circular economy strategies. The focus is on promoting responsible and sustainable practices in the production and consumption of goods.
9 International Conference on Ecological Urbanism and Sustainability
Istanbul, Türkiye
August 17-18, 2023
The International Research Conference is a federated organisation that aims to gather a diverse range of scholarly events for presentation. These events will take place over a span of time, accommodating the number and length of presentations. One of the conferences within this organisation is the International Conference on Ecological Urbanism and Sustainable Development, which seeks to bring together leading scientists, researchers and scholars to exchange experiences and research findings in the field. It serves as an interdisciplinary platform for discussing innovations, trends, concerns, challenges and solutions related to Ecological Urbanism and Sustainable Development.
8 VERGE
California, US
October 24-26, 2023
VERGE 23 is a prominent event in climate technology that is dedicated to accelerating solutions for the urgent challenges of our time. It serves as a hub for the climate community, bringing together leaders from various sectors such as business, government, solution providers, and startups, all working collaboratively to tackle the climate crisis. The event's key programme focuses on seizing these opportunities in areas such as buildings, carbon, energy, food, startups, and transport.
7 CSR, Sustainability, Ethics and Governance
Santander, Spain
June 14-16, 2023
With delegates from over 40 nations coming together, this conference offers a vibrant platform for presenting cutting-edge research and exploring its practical implications for business, society, academia, and politics. Organised by the Santander Financial Institute of UCEIF Foundation, in collaboration with the Global Corporate Governance Institute, it brings together experts and thought leaders to engage in insightful discussions on global themes of Corporate Social Responsibility, sustainability, ethics, and governance.
6 Innovation Zero
London, UK
24-25 May, 2023
Innovation Zero Congress, a leading climate and clean tech event, is set to gather over 7,000 executives, 200 exhibitors, and 300 speakers at London's Olympia on May 24th and 25th, 2023. Endorsed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and chaired by the Rt. Hon Dr. Liam Fox MP, this heavyweight congress is partnered with the UK Government, making it a significant platform for action between policy-focused COP events.
The speaker lineup combines policymakers with innovators seeking funding to scale up low-carbon solutions, allowing leaders from public and private sectors to deploy decarbonisation solutions in their supply chains, aligning with the UK's legal target for emissions reduction.
5 Cleantech Forum Europe
Tallinn, Estonia
14-16 November, 2023
Cleantech Forum Europe is an exciting three-day event that brings together industry leaders, investors, and innovators in the field of sustainable technology. Co-located with Tallinn Greentech Week, this forum provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and discovering fresh ideas in green innovation. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with startups, scale-ups, investors, and multinationals from Europe and beyond, fostering global connections and uncovering new opportunities. The event features a research-led agenda focusing on critical issues and the innovations necessary to achieve net-zero goals.
4 Sustainable Brands SB'23
San Diego, US
October 16-19, 2023
Speakers from Climeworks, Procter & Gamble, Rare Beauty and more, will gather at the Sustainable Brands event, which aims to gather organisational leaders and encourage them to reevaluate the status quo.
The event emphasises the significance of local communities, economies and participants while exploring ways to regenerate them. The pandemic, supply chain issues, and social concerns have prompted the event organisers to reassess the approach to local activation and revitalising the value chain.
3 International Conference on Sustainable Development
Online
18-20 September, 2023
The 11th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD) is a highly regarded academic event dedicated to exploring sustainable development challenges. With the theme of "The Midpoint of the SDGs: Global and Local Progress & Challenges," this year's conference offers valuable insights and opportunities for attendees. The conference features a diverse range of parallel sessions where over 300 researchers and development practitioners from around the globe present their work on crucial topics like gender equity, climate change, and economic development.
2 UN Climate Change Conference – UNFCCC COP28
30 November-12 December, 2023
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The UN's COP (Conference of the Parties) events are critical international gatherings that focus on addressing urgent global climate change issues. These conferences bring together representatives from countries that are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The primary objective of the COP events is to diligently assess progress in dealing with climate change and engage in negotiations to implement effective policies and measures to combat its impacts.
This year, the gathering, which marks the 28th meeting, will explore the conclusion of the inaugural Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Conducted every five years over a two-year period, the Stocktake evaluates the collective progress made by the world towards its climate objectives.
1 SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London
London, UK and online
September 6-7, 2023
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London is back at the Business Design Centre. Join the number one Sustainability event, which brings together the most influential figures from diverse industries to share groundbreaking ideas, and proven solutions and provide actionable insights that will help us drive a sustainable future.
The two-day conference will welcome more than 70 internationally acclaimed leaders within the global sustainability community along with solutions for the most imperative elements of sustainability. Whether it be the delivery of industry insights or topical debates, expect to deep dive into issues affecting our present and future.
Our two-day event will cover the following themes:
• Sustainability strategies
• Net zero & planet
• Supply chain sustainability
• The route to B-Certified
• Sustainable transport (EV & mobility)
• Green energy
• ESG strategies
• Diversity, equity, and inclusion
• The digitalisation & decarbonisation
• The circular economy
• Sustainable finance
…and many more
SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London provides the ideal opportunity to connect with sustainability pioneers from around the world, collaborate with top-level executives, and gain exclusive insights that can take your career and business to the next level.
