Treeapp Partners With Sustainability LIVE London
Treeapp, a global tree-planting organisation, is helping individuals and businesses contribute to a sustainable future – including planting a tree for each attendee at Sustainability LIVE London 2024.
This year, Treeapp has partnered with Sustainability LIVE London at the Business Design Centre on 10 and 11 September. For every attendee at the event in-person, Treeapp will plant a tree, aligning with Sustainability LIVE’s mission to support and promote sustainable action.
“Sustainability LIVE was established in 2022 to magnify the content of our award winning Sustainability magazine and has subsequently become the 'go to event' for sustainability executives globally," BizClik CEO Glen White says.
“Our partnership with Treeapp not only allows our events to reach their sustainability objectives, but also those who attend Sustainability LIVE London.
“Our platform allows leaders to make meaningful change. We are delighted that, by partnering with Treeapp, we can continue that mission for all involved with the Sustainability LIVE series.
“This reflects our global commitment to connecting the world’s sustainability leaders as well as being a platform and voice for organisations, individuals and communities to showcase their core Sustainability, ESG and net zero strategies”
Meet Treeapp
Treeapp is an environmental services and climate technology company that enables users to plant trees at no cost. Funded by eco-conscious businesses that sponsor tree planting, the app turns everyday actions into tangible environmental benefits. Anyone with a smartphone can contribute to global reforestation by choosing from various projects across the globe, ensuring trees are planted where they are most needed.
The organisation plants more than 200 different species of trees across continents. Some of the locations where Treeapp is actively restoring forests include Madagascar, Tanzania, Burundi, Guinea, Mozambique, Kenya, Indonesia, Nepal, Brazil, and Haiti.
In 2022, Treeapp achieved a significant milestone by planting over one million trees. “One million trees can improve the health of millions of people that suffer from airborne health problems,” Treeapp states.
“Trees filter pollutants like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide from the atmosphere through their leaves and are very effective at removing particulate matter, which creates air pollution affecting human lung health, helping to create a healthier planet.”
Additionally, a single tree produces around 118kg of oxygen annually. Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four, meaning one million trees can supply clean oxygen for over 500,000 families.
Treeapp's next goal is to plant 10 million trees, continuing to drive the positive effects of reforestation. The company remarked, “The one million trees that we have planted have also helped improve the lives of thousands of people that live and work in and around our sites. One million trees have supported planters and surrounding communities by offering better economic and educational opportunities, enhanced food security, and greater social equality.”
Treeapp has partnered with more than 1,000 brands to plant trees or offset their carbon footprint.
Some high-profile partners include DPD, HelloFresh, Virgin, Marriott, The Economist, L’Oréal, Volvo, L’Occitane, Cadent, and IBM.
Host of BizClik’s series and Managing Editor Neil Perry added: “It's a fantastic initiative from TreeApp to be planting a tree for every attendee at Sustainability LIVE in London this September. While hosting, it will be a great feeling to know every face looking back at me on stage will be helping to play their part with another tree planted. It is another example of how different organisations can collaborate to make a difference.”
How is Sustainability LIVE sustainable?
In addition to planting a tree for every attendee, Sustainability LIVE London has collaborated with ClimatePartner to offset emissions from the two-day event.
ClimatePartner is a leading consultant dedicated to achieving net zero and has worked with over 6,000 clients. The company provides end-to-end solutions in emissions, covering everything from initial carbon footprint assessment to full Scope 3 evaluations.
It also assists with carbon reductions, supply chain engagement, climate risk assessment, and setting net zero and science-based targets.
The event’s venue, London’s Business Design Centre (BDC), also aligns with Sustainability LIVE’s eco-conscious mission. The BDC is a certified B Corp and has committed to reaching net zero by 2030, with hopes of achieving this target even sooner.
“We are committed to reducing our impact on the planet and working towards a sustainable future, so we’ve taken ownership of our carbon footprint and are on a mission to reduce it each year,” the venue stated.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
