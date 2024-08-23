Treeapp Partners With Sustainability LIVE London

Host of BizClik’s series and Managing Editor Neil Perry added: “It's a fantastic initiative from TreeApp to be planting a tree for every attendee at Sustainability LIVE in London this September. While hosting, it will be a great feeling to know every face looking back at me on stage will be helping to play their part with another tree planted. It is another example of how different organisations can collaborate to make a difference.”

How is Sustainability LIVE sustainable?

In addition to planting a tree for every attendee, Sustainability LIVE London has collaborated with ClimatePartner to offset emissions from the two-day event.

ClimatePartner is a leading consultant dedicated to achieving net zero and has worked with over 6,000 clients. The company provides end-to-end solutions in emissions, covering everything from initial carbon footprint assessment to full Scope 3 evaluations.

It also assists with carbon reductions, supply chain engagement, climate risk assessment, and setting net zero and science-based targets.

The event’s venue, London’s Business Design Centre (BDC), also aligns with Sustainability LIVE’s eco-conscious mission. The BDC is a certified B Corp and has committed to reaching net zero by 2030, with hopes of achieving this target even sooner.

“We are committed to reducing our impact on the planet and working towards a sustainable future, so we’ve taken ownership of our carbon footprint and are on a mission to reduce it each year,” the venue stated.

