Sustainability LIVE London Sponsor Announcements

Treeapp

A global leader in tree planting, Treeapp is dedicated to empowering organisations to plant trees where they are needed the most. Operating across five continents Treeapp has planted millions of trees thanks to its esteemed partners including the UK Ministry of Justice, DPD delivery group, L’Oreal, The Economist, and now… Sustainability LIVE.

Treeapp’s mission is to enhance the world via its speciality in working with businesses to set up private forests and/or integrate tree planting seamlessly into their offerings with irs innovative APIs. Treeapp’s focus is to empower organisations to have a positive impact on the environment, society, and the economy by planting trees strategically where they are needed most.

Moody’s Ratings

A leading provider of credit ratings and risk analysis for over 115 years, Moody’s Ratings has been helping businesses, governments, and other entities around the world to anticipate, adapt, and thrive in an era of exponential risk.

Ever Sustainable

Founded in 2022, Ever Sustainable is an impact consultancy that helps businesses to harness the value-generation multiplier of sustainability. By connecting the dots between sustainability and growth, Ever Sustainable strives to move sustainability beyond risk reduction to uncover new commercial opportunities.





Ever Sustainable brings bold ideas into the boardroom to inform both day-to-day decision-making and long-term transformation.

ClimatePartners

Dedicated to securing a livable planet by making net zero a reality, ClimatePartners is a leading consultant with over 6000 clients. ClimatePartners mission is to facilitate a net zero world by guiding its clients to calculate, reduce and mitigate carbon emissions.

Providing end-to-end solutions in emissions, ClimatePartners operates in initial carbon footprint through to full Scope 3. It also facilitates carbon reductions, supply chain engagement, climate risk assessment and setting net zero and science based targets, as well as beyond value chain mitigation and climate contribution.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates:

