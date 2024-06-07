What Does Vodafone’s 1st Climate Transition Plan Promise?

In a bid to drive action against its sustainability goals, Vodafone has published its first Climate Transition Plan (CTP).

“It's important to publish and validate credible, stretching goals. But we must match our ambition with action, backed by a clearly defined plan that will keep us on a pathway to net zero,” explains Joakim Reiter, Vodafone Group Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer.

The CTP sets out the tangible actions that Vodafone will engage in to drive progress towards net zero up to 2027, as well as how the company will manage climate-related risks and opportunities, building climate resilience into the business.