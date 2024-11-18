Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

"Volvo Cars excels in developing unique vehicle experiences. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will provide the technology to build these best-in-class experiences by combining hardware and software development.”

Already familiar with Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA software suite, Volvo Cars’ engagement with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is projected to be synergistic, enhancing the brand’s setup for data integration and management. This unity will simplify processes, allowing Volvo’s engineers to work more cohesively and tackle various challenges efficiently, such as regulatory compliance, test validation, and ensuring product traceability.

Which tools are powering Volvo’s EV goals?

Tailored solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be instrumental for Volvo as it designs and develops its electric transportation solutions.



These are categorised into several objectives, including:

Efficient multi-energy platform : Streamlines the development of diverse energy systems.

: Streamlines the development of diverse energy systems. Global modular architecture : Promotes flexibility and part reuse.

: Promotes flexibility and part reuse. Smart, safe & connected : Focuses on integrating advanced safety features and connectivity.

: Focuses on integrating advanced safety features and connectivity. Sustainable multi-functional vehicle: Enhances the sustainability of designs.

These utilities enable real-time collaboration across different geographic locations and boost efficiency at every stage of vehicle development.



Pioneering climate leadership

Under the guidance of Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars is not just revolutionising its approach to vehicle manufacturing but also actively contributing to climate action. Recognised by TIME as one of the top leaders on the 2024 Climate Leaders List, Jim’s leadership reflects Volvo's commitment to a sustainable automotive future, aspiring to achieve net-zero emissions and incorporate circular economy principles in its business model.

“I’m honoured to be included on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List among individuals driving impactful change," comments Jim.

"This recognition reflects the collective efforts of everyone at Volvo Cars. It takes thousands of dedicated people to drive our sustainability agenda forward and we are united by a common ambition: to reduce the use of fossil fuels and take the actions required to advance the climate agenda.