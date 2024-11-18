Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership
As the push towards decarbonisation continues, many companies are converting their fleets to electric vehicles.
In 1976, Volvo launched its first electric car - the Elbil used twelve six-volt batteries that powered the vehicle for 50 kilometres or two hours of driving.
Many years later, Volvo Cars is enhancing its electrification strategy by incorporating Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform within its engineering workflow. This partnership signifies an ambitious move to streamline vehicle development, manage costs effectively, and foster a unified strategy in crafting leading-edge electric vehicles (EVs). This technology integration is crucial for Volvo in its transformation into a completely electric automotive manufacturer.
A platform for collaborative innovations
Dassault Systèmes champions the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as a revolutionary tool that propels industries toward sustainable innovations. Through virtual twin experiences, which replicate complex real-world systems digitally, the platform empowers companies to heighten their production efficiency, control product lifecycles, and bolster global collaborative efforts.
For the automotive sector, the platform is especially pivotal in addressing the industry’s pressing concerns—electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. It enables automakers to enhance product quality, encourage component reuse, and manage intricate production processes more fluidly.
Currently, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform supports over 350,000 worldwide users in overcoming these challenges, reducing the cost and timeline required for development.
Laurence Montanari, Vice President of the Transportation and Mobility Industry at Dassault Systèmes, summarises the platform’s appeal: “Automakers are under pressure to deliver new products and functions quickly and cost-effectively.
"Volvo Cars excels in developing unique vehicle experiences. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will provide the technology to build these best-in-class experiences by combining hardware and software development.”
Already familiar with Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA software suite, Volvo Cars’ engagement with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is projected to be synergistic, enhancing the brand’s setup for data integration and management. This unity will simplify processes, allowing Volvo’s engineers to work more cohesively and tackle various challenges efficiently, such as regulatory compliance, test validation, and ensuring product traceability.
Which tools are powering Volvo’s EV goals?
Tailored solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be instrumental for Volvo as it designs and develops its electric transportation solutions.
These are categorised into several objectives, including:
- Efficient multi-energy platform: Streamlines the development of diverse energy systems.
- Global modular architecture: Promotes flexibility and part reuse.
- Smart, safe & connected: Focuses on integrating advanced safety features and connectivity.
- Sustainable multi-functional vehicle: Enhances the sustainability of designs.
These utilities enable real-time collaboration across different geographic locations and boost efficiency at every stage of vehicle development.
Pioneering climate leadership
Under the guidance of Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars is not just revolutionising its approach to vehicle manufacturing but also actively contributing to climate action. Recognised by TIME as one of the top leaders on the 2024 Climate Leaders List, Jim’s leadership reflects Volvo's commitment to a sustainable automotive future, aspiring to achieve net-zero emissions and incorporate circular economy principles in its business model.
“I’m honoured to be included on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List among individuals driving impactful change," comments Jim.
"This recognition reflects the collective efforts of everyone at Volvo Cars. It takes thousands of dedicated people to drive our sustainability agenda forward and we are united by a common ambition: to reduce the use of fossil fuels and take the actions required to advance the climate agenda.
"We are at a pivotal moment in history and the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy has never been more urgent. Electrification offers a powerful opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create more sustainable jobs.
"However, real progress needs collaboration and everyone can play their part. That includes businesses delivering on their sustainability ambitions, consumers choosing brands wisely, Governments prioritising clean energy through stable and supportive policies and the financial sector accelerating capital allocation toward sustainable growth."
With the collaboration of Dassault Systèmes and their progressive platform, Volvo Cars is setting new benchmarks in the field of electric vehicle development and sustainable transportation solutions.
