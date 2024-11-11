Tackling Climate Change Since 1995: What Is COP?

COP29 is upon us and, if you’re interested in sustainability, you'd be pretty hard pressed to have missed it over the years.

But what actually is COP?

COP, or the Conference of the Parties, is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It consists of representatives from all countries that are Parties to the Convention, which currently includes 197 nations.

The COP's primary role is to review the implementation of the convention and its legal instruments, assess progress in achieving climate objectives and make necessary decisions to enhance effective implementation.

In practical terms, COP has been the world's premier forum for addressing global climate challenges since 1995.

The COP meets annually, except in extraordinary circumstances, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each meeting is numbered sequentially and often results in significant agreements like the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.