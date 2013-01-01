Profile Picture

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport is the UK’s largest airport, located just 14 miles west of Central London. It flies to hundreds of international destinations each and every day, making it one of the busiest airports in Europe and in the world.

Prior to 1966, it was called London airport, though it’s now referred to as ‘London Heathrow’ and owned by Heathrow Airport Holdings. The airport is also a primary hub of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

 

Articles with Heathrow Airport

Mitie’s Plan Zero drives real change through decarbonisation

Mitie prioritises decarbonisation and takes a flexible approach to sustainability through its Plan Zero, which supports its partner Heathrow Airport

Green for go, with Transdev ‘journey makers’

Rebecca Mupita, MD of Transdev Airport Services, says the future for the company will be green, and connected to local Heathrow communities

Company Reports with Heathrow Airport

Heathrow: Procurement Progression in a City of Services

From empty terminals in 2020, to serving over 50 million passengers [so far] in 2022, Heathrow Airport has weathered some mighty turbulence in recent years

Interviews with Heathrow Airport

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Videos with Heathrow Airport

Mitie’s Plan Zero drives real change through decarbonisation

Green For Go, with Transdev ‘Journey Makers’

Procurement Progression at Heathrow in a City of Services

Executives in Heathrow Airport

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director

