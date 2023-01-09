Video
Supply Chain Sustainability
Procurement Progression at Heathrow in a City of Services
By Neil Perry
January 09, 2023
undefined mins
From the outside, running a procurement operation with the size and variety of London Heathrow airport is an incredibly complex challenge.
Heathrow Airport is the UK’s largest airport, located just 14 miles west of Central London. It flies to hundreds of international destinations each and every day, making it one of the busiest airports in Europe and in the world.
Prior to 1966, it was called London airport, though it’s now referred to as ‘London Heathrow’ and owned by Heathrow Airport Holdings. The airport is also a primary hub of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
Procurement Director Paul Doherty discusses building their service around the passenger, rebuilding after the pandemic, and making sure their supply chain brings their sustainable best for Heathrow.
