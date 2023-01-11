Green for go, with Transdev ‘journey makers’

Rebecca Mupita is Managing Director of Transdev Airport Services and CCH Aviation Logistics, both of which are part of the Transdev Group, whose core function is delivering multimodal transportation services.

Mupita and her colleagues are based a stone’s throw away from Heathrow Airport, and provide innovative, sustainable passenger transport and fleet maintenance solutions for the aviation sector.

“We deliver solutions that are aimed at providing clients and customers with complete transparency, so that they better understand their operational demands,” she explains. “With this insight, we can identify and tailor the right solutions to support.”

As well as managing and maintaining complex airport fleet and equipment, Mupita and her team provide scheduled and on-demand transportation services and manage airport bus and coach stations.

Tailoring its services and solutions is just part of the company’s transformation journey, as it continues its recovery from a brutally tough pandemic.

“Covid hit Transdev very hard,” says Mupita. “It decimated the aviation industry.”

In the post-pandemic era Transdev is not just rebuilding, but is “rebuilding green”, says Mupita.

“We knew we needed to make sure that our services and solutions are not just better, but also greener and cleaner. This is the main challenge that is facing us at the moment.”