T-Mobile International AG

  • HQ Location: Bonn, Germany
  • Chairperson: Timotheus Höttges 
  • Website URL: www.t-mobile.com
  • Revenue: $32 billion + 
  • Keywords & Services: Mobile Communications, GSM, UMTS, LTE, Cellular Networks, Data Breach Protection, Integrated Business Approach.

 

Initially introduced in 1996, T-Mobile is a globally recognised brand representing various mobile communication subsidiaries under the German-based Deutsche Telekom AG. Present in numerous countries, including the Czech Republic and the United States, the brand is known for its GSM-, UMTS- and LTE-based cellular networks. Over the years, several of these subsidiaries have undergone rebranding, yet the T-Mobile name continues to be a familiar entity in the global telecommunications market.

 

T-Mobile International AG, a now dissolved holding company based in Bonn, Germany, had subsidiaries operating cellular networks in Europe, the USA, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alongside this, the company held substantial financial stakes in mobile operators across Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, T-Mobile International's subsidiaries collectively commanded a substantial consumer base of around 230 million subscribers, making it one of the largest mobile-phone service providers worldwide.

 

Despite its notable achievements, T-Mobile has not been exempt from controversy. The company revealed a significant data breach in 2021, resulting in the exposure of over 76 million Americans' private data. The resultant fallout led to multiple class-action lawsuits, culminating in a hefty settlement agreed upon in July 2022. T-Mobile has since committed a considerable amount in enhancing its data security measures. The brand continues to adapt and transform in the dynamic telecommunications landscape, striving to offer top-quality mobile communication services globally.

Automated Logic: Making Critical Facilities Sustainable

Tyler Keller, Enterprise Account Executive for Automated Logic - Strategic Accounts, describes its winning approach in collaborating with T-Mobile

Alicia Chidsey, Director of CBRE’s partnership with T-Mobile

CBRE Director Alicia Chidsey, is the Alliance Director for CBRE’s T-Mobile account, and the first point-of-contact for their entire real-estate portfolio

Nicola Stopps and Simply Sustainable's climb to top of ESG

After shaping and implementing ESG strategy at major multinationals, Nicola Stopps then founded the ESG performance consultancy Simply Sustainable in 2010

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability

Telco giant T-Mobile sets ambitious goals while reaching 1.5 degree mark ‒ before it was even established as a standard

A sustainability journey with T-Mobile

T-Mobile has an ambition: the telco giant aims to be using 100% renewable energy for all its operations by 2021

Chad Wilkerson

Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing, T-Mobile

Dan Thygesen

Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile’s growing wholesale business

Erin Raney

Sr. Director of T-Mobile’s Technology & Innovation

Max Caballero-Vieyra

SVP Devices & Supply Chain

Edwige A. Robinson

Senior Vice President of Engineering Network & Technology Transformation

