Nicola Stopps and Simply Sustainable's climb to top of ESG

Hi Nicola, tell us about your career journey

Growing up in Wales, both my parents were teachers and had an active involvement with various campaigns through their lives, including Greenpeace . Witnessing this during my childhood and adolescence instilled the idea within me that you should strive for accountability to elicit social change.

I spent a lot of time in the university library during my undergraduate degree and one day I came across a book written by a green organisation about the devastating impact the Yangtze (Three Gorges) Dam had on the environment, while the next day I came across an equally well written and comprehensive book about the many thousands of people that has been lifted out of poverty by the creation of the dam. It was this that made me realise there is no one solution to climate issues; that having a balance is vital, and several aspects of a singular scenario must be considered, paralleling the ethos of ESG. It also made me realise that business had the scope and reach to create positive and transformative societal change and that is where I would have the most impact.

For some time, corporate sustainability and ESG in business has been a niche and under-funded area. Only in recent years has it been brought to the forefront of our daily news agendas and began to dominate decisions of the corporate world. Corporate responsibility, sustainability, environmental management, reporting and education and training have been my bread and butter throughout the last 25 years, and as a result, it has been interesting to see lots of new contenders on the scene and witness how they are navigating the climate demands we are currently facing.