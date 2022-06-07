Video
Sustainability

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability.

By Blaise Hope
June 07, 2022
undefined mins
T-Mobile uses SBTis to realise its ambitious environmental goals and has proven its efficacy by reaching those goals early.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a set of rigorous processes and guidelines that help organisations to ensure that the goals being set align with its actual portion of impact, such as its volume of emissions.

T-Mobile US, Inc., a subsidiary of the German telecommunications group Deutsche Telekom AG in the United States, was one of the first 100 companies to have its SBTis approved. It reached its SBTs four years ahead of target. 

T-Mobile considers the achievement as a proof of commitment and seriousness on its ESG goals. The company set several ambitious emission reduction goals: reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 95%; and reducing scope 3 emissions by 15% per customer by 2025.

The mobile telecommunication company aimed to achieve this by working with the right partners and infusing its ESG approach into the company culture. By the end of 2021, the company managed to not only achieve, but beat its targets four years ahead of schedule.

Chad WilkersonT-Mobile
