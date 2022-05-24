American Honda has released first automotive D,E&I report

Honda’s position in sustainability

At Honda, sustainability is paramount. Following strict deadlines for sustainability achievements, the company strives for carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to make motorcycles and automobiles safer by meeting its zero traffic collisions fatalities target in that time.

The company’s sustainability report sets out its entire outlook on the future and where the business is headed in terms of emissions targets, environmental action,social interaction, and community engagement.

What does Honda believe about D,E&I?

To put this simply, Honda is on board with encouraging D,E&I throughout its entire business function. This extends beyond the workforce to encompass the communities in which they live in and the wider public affected by its operations.