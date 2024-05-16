Amy Brachio, EY Joins Sustainability LIVE New York

With over 25 years of experience in advising global companies on matters if interest to the Board and C-suite, Amy Brachio is the Global Vice Chair for Sustainability at Big Four consulting company – EY.

In her role, Amy leads the sustainability and climate exchange agenda globally for EY. Amy works across all of EY to support the design and delivery of services to help EY clients achieve their sustainability agenda, provide opportunities to upskill and engage with sustainability topics, and oversee the organisation's strategy to achieve a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025.

An active leader, Amy is focused on advancing diversity and inclusion. She currently serves on the Board for Junior Achievement North in Minneapolis and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council focused on energy transition.

