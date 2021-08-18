Apple’s Impact Accelerator Supports Black-Owned Businesses

More black-owned businesses are being recognised for their efforts in the green technology and clean energy industry; an industry that has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative highlight some of the key black-owned businesses that play crucial roles in the company’s Impact Accelerator.

What is the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative?

As a global leader in the technology industry, Apple understands the unfortunate truths within our society that remain unsolved. The Racial Equity and Injustice Initiative highlights the issues and acts as the company’s commitment to supporting the black community. The report details the companies initial investment into the project—valued at US$100mn, which Apple will continuously add to until significant changes are settled.

Black-Owned Business and the Impact Accelerator

15 businesses from across the US have been selected to take part in the Impact Accelerator, which aims to encourage global environmental and social change. These black-owned companies are some of those that are driving innovative developments in energy efficiency, solar, green chemistry, recycling, and other environmental tasks, of which many are also committed to providing clean energy opportunities to minority communities.

‘We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities’, says Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives at Apple.

‘On our journey to our 2030 carbon-neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change’.

What Companies are Involved?

The companies involved in the Impact Accelerator share the same views as Apple. Their involvement in the programme sees them participating in bespoke training and have access to Apple’s expertise and alumni community. Not only will they contribute to black communities, but they will also continue to encourage environmental change. Included in the training are companies like BlocPower, Mosaic Global Transportation, and Volt Energy Utility—to name a few.

In order to level the playing field and eliminate racial inequality, initiatives like these will put more ‘black-and-brown-owned’ businesses at the forefront of clean technology change. The inclusive initiative by Apple will act as a catalyst for equality in the energy sector and has the potential to raise awareness of the great achievements of minority groups.