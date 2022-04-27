BrewDog relaunches its more inclusive, plant-based menu
What does inclusivity mean? For businesses, it means providing equal options or opportunities for employees and customers alike. This may be through incentives, training or product offerings to consumers. BrewDog has been featured on Sustainability Magazine previously for its commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, which it meets with its latest partnership.
Working with TiNDLE, the producer of plant-based alternatives to chicken, the company is revamping its menu to be more inclusive. TiNDLE products made their way into restaurants and kitchens around the world and will now be featured on the menu in BrewDog’s bars.
“At BrewDog, we believe in the alternative way of doing things. That is why our new menu is so exciting; it is the culmination of months of looking at every aspect of our food offering. TiNDLE focuses on quality, flavour and sustainability every bit as much as BrewDog,” says Chad Crooks, Director of Food at BrewDog.
"Having more than half of our options suitable for vegetarians and meat-eaters who choose to eat plant-based is incredibly important to us. Our new UK menu has something for everyone. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”
BrewDog encourages sustainability through food
The inclusive menu change will introduce TiNDLE meat to some of the classic BrewDog dishes to create the ‘Clucky This Time’ vegan chicken burger and the Carolina Chicken Burger, which will feature its crispy chicken patties.
The menu will also introduce healthier options for consumers to choose from, including salads and the company’s new recipe Protein Power bowl with options to add chicken or TiNDLE’s plant-based alternative.
Sustainability is at the core of BrewDog
Working with BrewDog, TiNDLE will contribute to its wider sustainability strategy, which is at the core of its business. The Scotland-based brewer is well versed in responsible sourcing and using sustainable methods to produce its products.
The firm was built on the premise of sustainability and has since implemented various circular methods, including its use of waste barley from its beer production to make biofuel for its vehicles. BrewDog achieved B-corporation status in 2020 and has since worked towards becoming carbon negative. The company also claims that any emissions it cannot eliminate, it will double offset any further emissions.
