Deloitte researches consumer sustainability behaviour

According to the report, around 61% of respondents say they have reduced their consumption of single-use plastics, while the remaining 39% either haven’t considered it or cannot recall any noticeable changes. The report also shows that more consumers consider the types of food products they buy, with 49% conscious of seasonality and 45% looking to buy locally-sourced goods. It’s also worth noting that 39% of respondents are considering their purchases based on the environmental brand identity, while 42% do not.

What does a sustainable lifestyle look like?

Sustainability is a very broad term and it can be difficult to classify something with the word. The Deloitte report takes into account various aspects of sustainability that consumers may wish to change to establish a more sustainable approach to life. Some of these include, as mentioned previously, reducing their dependence on single-use plastics, as well as switching to renewable energy sources and buying products from reputable suppliers that sell locally.