Kingspan sustainable partnership with Mercedes AMG Petronas

Recently announced as an integral part of Sustainability LIVE, Kingspan has more news to share. The company has entered into an official partnership with the Formula One team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

The company has already worked with Mercedes in the construction of some high-performance construction projects and is now preparing to take on more commitment with the company in return for some sustainable exposure.

Who is Kingspan?

A manufacturer of high-performance insulation—as well as other products like renewable components, Kingspan was founded in Ireland and has since expanded across the globe through various international acquisitions and partnerships. The organisation currently operates 166 manufacturing facilities and employs over 15,500 employees across more than 70 countries.

Kingspan is an example of a business that is passionate about the planet while also enabling great architectural design and construction to take place. The company has been involved in many great architectural projects across the globe and promoted more sustainable use of building products.