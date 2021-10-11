Lego highlights parental and societal diversity obligations

Girls are ready for diversity

From the research, Lego suggests that society is not ready to support diversity among young children and that girls are more open to change. Around 62% of girls are less susceptible to gender bias in creative play, compared to 74% of boys in the group. Girls are less likely to be concerned by gender bias when it comes to creative play, despite any societal or parental influences. For example, 82% of girls think it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to participate in ballet dancing, compared to 71% of boys that responded to the same statement.

There is also a significant gender bias among parents when it comes to various professions. According to the research, 85% of parents are very quick to imagine that creative positions are held by men, as well as many positions in science subjects and athletic sports. There is also an 89% majority that would consider engineers as being men. While these percentages are very similar among children, girls are more likely to consider that women are capable of working in a wider range of professions.