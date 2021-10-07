Lunaz Design electrifies Aston Martin’s iconic classic car

With the release of the new James Bond film, consumers are making their way to cinemas to watch the latest instalment of the franchise. The film is full of explosive action and fast cars, including the iconic Aston Martin DB6. As the motoring industry becomes more sustainable, with fuel cars phasing out and futuristic all-electric vehicles replacing them, will enthusiasts still be able to enjoy their prized classic cars?

The not-so-classic era of classic cars

Lunaz Design has the answer to this. In 2018, the company was founded by David Lorenz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Hilton, Managing Director and Technical Lead, with the aim of maintaining classic car legacies, by restoring and re-engineering them to meet electrification standards. Leveraging this market has provided the company with a highly lucrative USP that appeals to eco-conscious consumers—with deep pockets.

In line with the release of the new Bond film, it’s rather apt that Lunaz has chosen to revamp the Aston Martin DB6. ‘The introduction of electric Aston Martin DB6 cars has been driven by sustained demand from our existing clients. It also reflects the desires of an entirely new classic car buyer’, says Lorenz. ‘These women and men have been drawn to Lunaz because for the first time they are presented with the powertrain and modern conveniences of today, clothed in a design that speaks of an era when aesthetic purity was the only requirement’.