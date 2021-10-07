Lunaz Design electrifies Aston Martin’s iconic classic car
With the release of the new James Bond film, consumers are making their way to cinemas to watch the latest instalment of the franchise. The film is full of explosive action and fast cars, including the iconic Aston Martin DB6. As the motoring industry becomes more sustainable, with fuel cars phasing out and futuristic all-electric vehicles replacing them, will enthusiasts still be able to enjoy their prized classic cars?
The not-so-classic era of classic cars
Lunaz Design has the answer to this. In 2018, the company was founded by David Lorenz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Hilton, Managing Director and Technical Lead, with the aim of maintaining classic car legacies, by restoring and re-engineering them to meet electrification standards. Leveraging this market has provided the company with a highly lucrative USP that appeals to eco-conscious consumers—with deep pockets.
In line with the release of the new Bond film, it’s rather apt that Lunaz has chosen to revamp the Aston Martin DB6. ‘The introduction of electric Aston Martin DB6 cars has been driven by sustained demand from our existing clients. It also reflects the desires of an entirely new classic car buyer’, says Lorenz. ‘These women and men have been drawn to Lunaz because for the first time they are presented with the powertrain and modern conveniences of today, clothed in a design that speaks of an era when aesthetic purity was the only requirement’.
Wouldn’t it be criminal to electrify a classic car? While there are probably many consumers that are not so keen on the idea, the project received some attention from a famous face, who went on to invest in the business. ‘As an investor in Lunaz and a huge car enthusiast, I’m delighted to see this new development which completes the company’s line up of British auto icons. I’m proud to be involved with a talented team that is leading the field in creating sustainable solutions’, says David Beckham, Investor, Lunaz Group.
On that note, Hilton also believes that Lunaz provides the best of both worlds with the DB6 refurbishment. ‘Re-engineering and electrification deliver the ultimate Aston Martin driving experience. We are proud of our work creating a dynamic, engaging and truly usable expression of one of the great icons of British automotive heritage’, says Hilton.
Remastering iconic cars
The Aston Martin is not the only model that has been re-engineered by Lunaz. The company also offers versions of the classic Range Rover, Jaguar XK120, Bentley Gran Turismo, and the 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom.
How does the company match the automotive perfection of these cars?
Lunaz currently operates with a technical team of 100 employees, which is comprised of engineers, restoration specialists and craftspeople from the brands themselves, along with others like Ferrari and McLaren. Its one-of-a-kind technical team holds expertise from a vast array of classic car producers, resulting in a purpose-built electric powertrain that can be adapted to suit the power of each vehicle.
As the Aston Martin DB6 completes the company’s line-up of Britsh cars, first deliveries are expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023. Lunaz has also invited clients to commission earlier models, such as the DB5 and DB4.
