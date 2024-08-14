Article
NFL/Inchcape/Ball Corporation Execs join Sustainability LIVE

By Georgia Collins
August 14, 2024
Sustainability LIVE London Speakers - NFL, Inchcape, Ball Corporation
Executives from NFL, Inchcape and Ball Corporation join the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit lineup
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!

Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn. 

Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit. 

Will Stone, Head of Social Impact & Government Engagement Strategy at NFL

Will Stone, Head of Social Impact & Government Engagement Strategy at NFL

Head of Social Impact & Government Engagement Strategy for the NFL across the UK and Ireland, Will Stone is responsible for expanding the reach of the NFL’s social impact. In 2021, Will led the creation of the first international NFL charity – NFL Foundation UK – through the NFL Flag national school’s programme. 

Before joining the NFL, Will was the Director of Arsenal FC Charity and The Arsenal Foundation, he was also the Global Development Manger at Laureus Sport for Good. 

Sarah Charlesworth, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Inchcape

Sarah Charlesworth, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Inchcape

Group Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Inchcape, Sarah Charlesworth is a FTSE 250 global leader in the automotive distribution industry. With more than 10 years of experience in creating a more diverse and inclusive global business, Sarah joined Inchcape in 2021 to lead the company’s first Inclusion & Diversity Strategy. 

Before Inchcape, Sarah trained as a lawyer, leading initiatives to improve the representation of women in the legal sector and increasing access to justice for marginalised communities. 

Marcel Arsand, Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging EMEA at Ball Corporation

Marcel Arsand, Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging EMEA at Ball Corporation

Experienced in waste management, and the food and drink sectors, Marcel Arsand is the Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging in the EMEA at Ball Corporation. In his role, Marcel is responsible for the design, development and delivery of the EMEA strategy to position the company as a leading voice in the packaging debate. 

Ball CorporationNFLInchcape
