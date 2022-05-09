Refinitiv leverages ESG insights to produce a DEI report

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are three words that organisations are using in day-to-day conversations, particularly as they arise from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But the next task that leaders face is to determine how they implement strategies for DEI.



Companies are currently building up their teams both in support of diverse workplace development, but also to practise what they preach, as many of them strive for an even split of male and female representation at board level.



How much of this stems from the global pandemic and where is it heading?

