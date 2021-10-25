Rivian: Revolutionary sustainable adventure vehicles

Founded: 2009

Headquartered: United States

CEO: RJ Scaringe

Website: Rivian

Since the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of changes have occurred among consumers as to how they live their lives. The emphasis on sustainability and the importance of the outdoors are two areas that have changed consumer habits. Rivian—the all-electric off-road vehicle company—is appealing to the eco-conscious explorer with its Electric Adventure Vehicles.

The US-based carmaker was founded in 2009 and has created an automotive product that revolutionises the way consumers travel by car, with an unconventional design and intuitive charging that will be supported by its own Rivian Adventure Network—a network of 3,500DC fast chargers at 600 sites across the Americas.

There are currently Rivian models available in the US, the R1T, a pickup truck, and the R1S, an off-road SUV-style vehicle.