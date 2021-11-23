SAP creates software for sustainable business monitoring
How do businesses become sustainable? There are many ways in which organisations can portray their corporate social responsibilities, but traceable actions and insights are much more effective than statements on a page.
With more sophisticated technology available and developers moving towards sustainability solutions, how do businesses know where to look for the best results?
SAP has a history of business-centric technology
In 1972, SAP was founded by a group of five German entrepreneurs who visualised the potential of technology for use within businesses. The biggest challenge—for Dietmar Hopp, Hasso Plattner, Hans-Werner Hector, Klaus Tschira, and Claus Wellenreuther—at that time was the adoption of new solutions over traditional legacy systems or the implementation of technology in general. But, recent years brought new challenges and the organisation has since derived solutions for monitoring various sustainability KPIs.
Technology development drive climate action
SAP has developed a series of digital tools that can be integrated seamlessly into its existing IT and Cloud platforms. As there are many solutions available for various sustainability initiatives, here is a rundown of some useful digital tools that provide valuable insights.
Digital tools for climate action
To minimise or mitigate their greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), businesses can adopt these tools to:
- Manage product footprint - SAP Product Footprint Management is a tool that uses a variety of metrics to measure the impacts of products, such as carbon, water, land use and energy consumption
- Assess environmental impact, health and safety - SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management helps leaders to analyse their environmental impacts and monitor the safety implications of their business processes with employees and customers in mind
- Enable monitoring of charging stations - SAP E-Mobility allows businesses to manage a full vehicle charging process, from the installation of charging points to management and end-to-end billing
- Manage cloud platform sustainability - SAP Landscape Management Cloud allows users to automate processes with SAP and other cloud services to provide data on physical, virtual, and cloud carbon footprints
To check out the full list of digital tools for climate action, click here.
Digital tools for holistic steering and reporting
SAP has also detailed some of its products for financial reporting to assess business actions against wider societal, economic and environmental causes. These include:
- EcoVadis API Connector for SAP Ariba - a solution that provides environmental scorecards to assess business impacts on environmental and ethical practices
- SAP Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management - identify risks to the employees and compliance to environmental legislation down to granular details, such as air and water emissions and vendor safety and hygiene management
- SAP Profitability and Performance Management - a tool that is used to analyse profitability, which is an important aspect for organisations as they strive to meet sustainability guidelines
SAP Sustainability Control Tower
An upcoming solution from SAP is the Sustainability Control Tower, which is a new concept that is due to be released in the fourth quarter. The product will be used to further extend business transparency across finances, operations, compliance, environmental, and social measures.
To find out more about these products and the upcoming Sustainability Control Tower, check out the links to specific product pages.
Also, gain more insights into sustainability monitoring and technology by watching the SAP Sustainability Day virtual event on-demand.
For more sustainability insights, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine.