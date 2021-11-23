SAP creates software for sustainable business monitoring

How do businesses become sustainable? There are many ways in which organisations can portray their corporate social responsibilities, but traceable actions and insights are much more effective than statements on a page.

With more sophisticated technology available and developers moving towards sustainability solutions, how do businesses know where to look for the best results?

SAP has a history of business-centric technology

In 1972, SAP was founded by a group of five German entrepreneurs who visualised the potential of technology for use within businesses. The biggest challenge—for Dietmar Hopp, Hasso Plattner, Hans-Werner Hector, Klaus Tschira, and Claus Wellenreuther—at that time was the adoption of new solutions over traditional legacy systems or the implementation of technology in general. But, recent years brought new challenges and the organisation has since derived solutions for monitoring various sustainability KPIs.