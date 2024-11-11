Sustainability LIVE: D&I Pre-Event Interview with Rakuten TV
Tomorrow, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global event series and host Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion.
The virtual event will uncover the vital relationship between sustainable development and diversity and inclusion (D&I) through a range of engaging keynote presentations and panel discussions.
Throughout the day, leading sustainability executives from globally renowned organisations will delve into some of the most prominent topics in our industry, including AI, social impact and technology.
Join us tomorrow and discover how you can leverage innovation, develop collaboration and join the movement to a better tomorrow.
Fabiana Cumia, Communications & ESG Director at Rakuten TV
Fabiana Cumia is the Communications & ESG Director at Rakuten TV. In her role, Fabiana manages the sustainability and PR activities of Rakuten TV across Europe.
For 20 years, Fabiana has worked in the tech and entertainment sectors for renowned companies such as Publicis, Mosaicoon, Mindshare and NBC Universal Global Networks.
Throughout her career, she has held several sustainability, communication and DE&I roles at a global level between APAC and Europe.
Fabiana is an expert on DEI and is an active activist for campaigns in the defense of human and civil rights.
She co-leads the DE&I area of the association for gender equality in entertainment Women in Film, Television and Media, where she is also a board member.
Within her experience in no-profit, she also contributed to the birth and internationalization of the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans and she is part of Prime Minister, gender equality project for empowering young women.
At Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion, Fabiana will be delivering an engaging fireside chat that will explore the importance of representation in the film industry and delve into how we can craft an inclusive film industry for all.
We recently caught up with Fabiana to find out what inspired her to get involved with our event, what she hoped to achieve through her fireside chat, as well as her predictions for the future of our industry.
What inspired you to get involved with Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion?
As ESG director and DEI expert, I am always glad to participate in events that amplify the conversation on sustainability and DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) and stimulate new ideas.
Opportunities like 'Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion' are valuable to connect with people and organisations that can support each other to achieve common goals with significant impact.
I believe that building a broad and organised network of professionals working in unison is a priority right now because only through a collective effort we make a difference.
Provide us with an overview of what your keynote ‘Representation Matters: Creating an Inclusive Film Industry from Script to Screen’ will focus on.
'Representation Matters: Creating an Inclusive Film Industry from Script to Screen' will focus on the importance of inclusive representation in cinema, emphasising that cinema reflects both our current society and the society we aspire to create.
I will discuss the importance of accurately representing the diversity of society in all its complexity, ensuring that everyone, especially underrepresented groups, is included both on and off-screen.
I will also address the need to deconstruct harmful stereotypes that have historically created social exclusion and stigma, as well as best practices to foster inclusive representation.
Furthermore, I will present data showing that inclusive practices are not only a moral responsibility, but also a strategic advantage for businesses, as they improve competitiveness and performance.
With this in mind, I will outline concrete steps to achieve diversity, inclusivity, equality and accessibility throughout the filmmaking process, from script to screen.
What do you hope to achieve through our event?
From this event, I hope to connect with sustainability leaders, stimulate a conversation and gather concrete ideas to work on what I think is a key step towards a more just and sustainable society, namely creating a collective understanding of the issue.
This means that the next goal is for the conversation to include not only those who are directly involved or already educated on the subject - because, as we have seen, we all have something to gain.
It is important that people at the top of business and society understand that diversity is only an added value and it is crucial that DEIA strategies and policies are implemented at all levels so that they permeate everyday life and the way we relate to people.
What emerging trends do you believe will shape the future of the sustainability industry over the next decade?
Certainly, ESG investing will gain ground, a trend supported by data that clearly shows that everyone - companies, governments, citizens, the planet - stands to gain.
According to research by Morgan Stanley, 85% of large US companies see sustainability as a value-creation opportunity, and more than 80% of them see potential financial opportunities from their sustainability strategies over the next five years. Not to mention the industry I work in: as the latest UCLA Hollywood Diversity Reports shows, for example, films with more diverse casts perform significantly better.
Sustainability as a whole – intended as Environmental and Human sustainability - will gain importance at all levels, not only for regulatory pressure but also for the influence that it has on finance, on consumers, on talent attraction and retention, on reputation at large. This is supported both by data on climate change and inequalities and by evidences: catastrophic phenomena like DANA show that we should invest more in a sustainable switch, from prevention to correction of current habits and policies.
A collective change in mindset is the best trend we can wish for: Sustainability and inclusivity must permeate all levels of our society in a shared and above all strategic way.
And this can only happen if everyone understands its importance and the benefits it brings to present and future generations.
