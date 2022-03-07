A beginner's guide to developing your company's ESG strategy

Where do I start to develop an ESG strategy?

It is critical that you make sure your ESG strategy is adapted precisely to your company, so there are three things to keep in mind when developing it



Keep up with regulatory compliance

Determine which new ESG-related regulations and reporting standards may be relevant to your company and plan ahead of time to assure compliance.

There are several frameworks you can use to develop your ESG strategy.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 aims created to pave the way for peace and prosperity for the planet and its people. They are a good benchmark for ideas on what your company can do.

Engage with prioritised stakeholders

Building and refining your ESG strategy should be directed by the stakeholders your company affects. Identifying who they are, how they are affected by your operations, and who you should prioritise, will inform your entire strategy.

Decide which stakeholders to prioritise by assessing each group's influence on the organisation from the outside in. If someone is getting a raw deal, which could be avoided, find out and make a plan to take action.



Build the roadmap and framework

Any ESG project will fail unless it is supported by a framework that lays out your company’s ambitions, goals, and milestones. Putting together a roadmap means there will be accountability for critical initiatives, and a captivating ESG framework provides stakeholders with a comprehensive view of your company's strengths and objectives.

A clear roadmap for implementation, explaining the targets, milestones to look out for, and rationale, will achieve buy-in from stakeholders (even aggrieved ones), employees, the public, and investors. It will unify your company for a positive reason. The benefits of that will bear out over time in the longevity of your business, the productivity of its staff, and the profits it generates.

Those are the benefits of an ESG strategy, and why investors demand it: it is wins across the board.