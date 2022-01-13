Sustainability LIVE: the latest speaker announcements

The coronavirus pandemic has provoked struggles over the Christmas period of 2021, but, in the new year, BizClik Media Group will continue to bring people together as it nears the launch of Sustainability LIVE, its inaugural sustainability event, that will take place at Tobacco Dock on 23rd February 2022.

With tickets selling fast and more interest coming in from business leaders who wish to provide sustainability insights, we welcome three new event speakers to the line-up, of which each will bring diverse industry experience from sectors like retail, telecommunications, finance, engineering and business consultancy.

Carmel Giblin

﻿As an employee of the non-profit ICTI Ethical Toy Program, Carmel Giblin has been with the organisation since 2015 and is now leading the group as its President and Chief Executive Officer responsible for its overall success.

Before she joined the organisation, Giblin worked for some well-known companies, including the British grocery retailer, Somerfield's, Britvic, was the Head of Corporate Responsibility at BSkyB, and spent five years as the Chief Executive Officer at Sedex.

She joins the Sustainability LIVE line-up to present her views on business and the moral obligations of companies as we move into an era of sustainable innovation and environmental, social and governance analysis. Giblin is very passionate about supporting workers’ rights, developing communities affected by business operations and minimising effects on the environment.