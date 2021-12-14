Volvo: working towards a sustainable automotive industry

The event also welcomed the Swedish Ambassador to Qatar, HE Ambassador Anders Bengtcén, and Dr Saif Al Hajri, an environmental advisor from A Flower Each Spring.

After many discussions on the topic, some of the key points to take away from the panel are those surrounding Volvo’s commitments to sustainability. By 2040, the company plans to reach net-zero emissions, but we also know the firm is also planning to eliminate the sale of fuel-powered vehicles by this date. A major milestone will be the 40% reduction in emissions by 2025.