Alpha Bank releases report providing sustainability insight

Sustainability begins with funding and many organisations strive for investment, which hinges on their ability to meet strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting criteria set out by investment firms.

As ESG becomes such a critical topic in finance, the origin and handling of money must be sustainable to comply with current industry changes. As such, banks are also sharing their responsibilities with the world and, like Alpha Services and Holdings Group, sharing sustainability data to provide insight into their overall business achievements.

Alpha Bank ’s sustainability report highlights the company’s achievements across a three-year period (2019 to the end of 2021).

A sustainability journey for banking

The Greek bank was established in 1879 by John Costopoulos and has since expanded to include a banking branch in London, England, and subsidiaries in Albania, Cyprus and Romania. As the second largest Greek bank, based on its total assets, it holds a large market capitalisation of €2.13bn.

As a high-value business, Alpha is able to turn its attention towards its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and provide critical data to show its achievements over the past few years.

Currently the business operates with around 5,570 employees (as stated by the report), runs 299 branches and holds total assets of over €67mn (th).

Including traceability in its sustainability report

In its 2021 sustainability report, the group identifies all of the issues throughout its business and, starting with the most critical: