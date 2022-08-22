Alphabet’s world-leading commitment to ESG & sustainability

Alphabet , parent of major companies like Google and Youtube, recently released its 2022 Sustainability Impact Report . In the report, the multinational technology holding company outlines its plans to contribute US$5.75bn to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across its many platforms.

From tackling climate change to fighting for racial to economic equity, Alphabet has been dedicated to helping people from all backgrounds live in a more sustainable world since its inception in 2015. While the company claims to be operating successfully, the report explains that it also wants to take more responsibility for its environmental and social impact, for the sake of our planet and the communities inhabiting it.

“We’ve long believed that over time companies tend to get comfortable doing the same thing, just making incremental changes. But in the technology industry, where revolutionary ideas drive the next big growth areas, you need to be a bit uncomfortable to stay relevant,” says Larry Page , CEO of Alphabet.

Google’s environmental and social sustainability strategy

Google believes that every business should be committed to creating a more sustainable world for our planet and the communities within it. As well as supporting the movement towards a circular, net zero economy, Google is committed to empowering people and places across the world with technology.

Since its establishment in 1998, Google has taken strides to achieve its trailblazing ESG goals. In 2007 it became the first carbon neutral company for all operations, and just ten years later became the first major company to match its annual electricity usage with renewable energy.