How to make ESG commitments, save money & the planet

As part of the “E” or environmental component of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, companies of all sizes are making environmental commitments a part of their business vision and practice, leading to measurable cost savings, growth due to improved brand image, and satisfied employees and consumers. Environmental commitments include actions and policies to protect the quality of the natural environment, adhere to regulatory requirements, reduce waste and emissions, adopt new technology, and partner with other organisations to make a more significant environmental impact. The time is now to assess your environmental commitments and create intelligent environmental policies. To begin, here are five areas of policies and practices that your company can consider to demonstrate its commitment to the environment.

Conduct formalised periodic environmental audits to discover and report violations - don’t wait until it’s too late

Companies can consider making a commitment to comply with environmental laws and regulations by implementing a formalised environmental audit programme to discover and self-report environmental violations. Not only do these programmes allow companies to demonstrate a high degree of environmental responsibility, but they can also allow a company to satisfy the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (USEPA) Audit Policy . The Audit Policy, formally called “Incentives for Self-Policing: Discovery, Disclosure, Correction and Prevention of Violations,” provides immunity for self-disclosure of violations.

The Audit Policy provides several major incentives for companies that discover and disclose their violations – most significantly, large penalty reductions and in some cases total immunity against penalties. In situations involving extreme violations, use of the policy has also resulted in no recommendation for criminal prosecution. However, the Audit Policy provides these incentives in limited circumstances, where the violation was voluntarily discovered through either an “environmental audit” or a “compliance management system” – both of which have specific definitions – in place to prevent, detect and correct violations. The company must also promptly disclose the violation to EPA and correct and remediate the violation within 60 calendar days.

In addition to USEPA’s Audit Policy, many states have their own audit/self-reporting immunity policies, which protect against state enforcement and penalties in certain circumstances.

While there is certainly a business cost associated with designing and implementing an environmental audit programme or compliance management system, given the significant penalties that USEPA and state environmental agencies can assess, the cost of this self-policing policy is often very worthwhile.

Environmental counsel can review their clients’ environmental audit reports to determine whether any findings constitute violations that may be eligible for federal and state audit policies. Those attorneys can then assist companies in self-reporting violations and negotiating reduced penalties afforded by the policy.

Get serious about utilising renewable energy as a power source

Companies can explore various renewable energy options to lower their carbon footprint, including on-site wind, solar and battery installations. For example, companies with unused land, roofs, parking lots, landfills or waste treatment operations can consider installing distributed generation power sources on-site. In addition, companies can explore off-site procurement options through power contracts with renewable energy power generators. Unlike traditional power contracts, no physical power from the project is sold to the company. Instead, the purchasing company and renewable energy power generator agree to a long-term fixed purchase price for the power. Then, the renewable energy power generation company sells the power to the market, and the purchasing company pays the difference if the market price is less than the fixed price or receives any surplus if it is more than the fixed price.

Other renewable energy power arrangements include behind-the-metre installations that deploy the offtake and generator behind the same interconnection point, where energy transfer occurs before hitting the grid. In these arrangements, the generator gets an offtaker at a fixed price and can negotiate beneficial terms, while the offtaker can avoid transmission charges. Any company can utilise renewable energy as a power source, and they can use wind or solar for a small portion of their energy needs or go big and offset all or nearly all of their energy usage. (See our news alert on our work on Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investment Ltd.’s 300 MW Bighorn Solar Project in Pueblo, Colorado, which offsets approximately 90% of the annual electricity demand from the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel facility immediately adjacent to the solar project, making the EVRAZ facility the world’s first solar-powered steel mill.)