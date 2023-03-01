Just Announced: Resource Advisor ESG by Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leading digital partner for efficiency and sustainability, recently launched a new environmental, social and governance (ESG) module for its Resource Advisor platform. Business leaders can now manage all their ESG, sustainability, and energy data in one place, making it simple to track and interpret data, report out, and identify areas of opportunity, strength, and improvement across an increasingly complex resource landscape.

Business leaders face growing investor and stakeholder pressures to improve transparency and accountability on ESG, including natural resources management, responsible sourcing practices, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Companies tackling these initiatives face disclosure requirements from a variety of global frameworks, and must often navigate siloed ESG data, which can make reporting a burden at a time when there is more scrutiny than ever on these disclosures. Resource Advisor for ESG is built for purpose with robust market research – as a nimble software solution designed to mitigate these challenges -- while streamlining ESG data across the enterprise.

“Our clients face tremendous pressure to take meaningful action on all aspects of ESG, and we know that managing the vast volumes of ESG data they are collecting every year is a daunting proposition,” said Steve Wilhite, President, Sustainability Business, Schneider Electric. “This new functionality in Resource Advisor is designed to simplify and centralize this data management to make it easier for companies to share progress with stakeholders and demonstrate the real actions they are taking on ESG.”