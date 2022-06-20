Mars and WFP collaborate on food safety for the climate

What must be done to secure food for the future?

MV: As a global food manufacturer, we believe we have a responsibility to help solve food safety challenges. Our aim is to support the wellbeing of people across the global food supply chain by helping to ensure safe food for all.

Our vision is a global systems approach, where regulators, academia, industry partners and non-government organisations come together to share relevant data and critical insights to develop the latest scientific capabilities in areas such as mycotoxin detection, good agricultural practices and data analytics. It is only by working together and sharing best practices that we can help secure safe food for all.

VS: Food safety is at the heart of all WFP operations worldwide. What we distribute is often a very literal lifeline and therefore we have an enormous responsibility to make sure that food is safe from production to the hands of those we serve. If it isn’t safe, it isn’t food.

Food safety, nutrition and food security are inextricably linked, as unsafe food helps to fuel the vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition. The unprecedented humanitarian crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine has far-reaching consequences: rising food and fuel prices and the disruption of global supply chains. The impact on food security – particularly in those countries already struggling with conflict and climate change – is severe.

Working with our partners like Mars, we identify and monitor risks, especially of complex, specialized foods as WFP’s food basket adapts to meet evolving needs, ensuring all food we deliver is safe. Investing in capacity building, procuring food and implementing resilience programmes at the local level enables sustainable economic development while engaging with stakeholders – including vulnerable communities – and sharing information is paramount as a local foodborne incident can quickly escalate into an international emergency. Doing this, we can address the root causes of hunger, enabling the most vulnerable to support themselves.

Future generations are the farmers, innovators and food producers of tomorrow. Empowering young people to actively reshape food systems is a stepping stone on the path to a sustainable, nutritious and food secure future for all.

How does the partnership between Mars and WFP support this?

MV: As a business, we realised early on that with a simple, small shift we can share insight with partners such as WFP to help improve food safety and food security for everybody - just by sharing and building on that experience. It is this exchange of experiences, capability and ideas, not just the financial support that is enabling for all.

Mars has partnered with WFP since 2015 to provide scientific and strategic guidance and training on food safety and quality assurance to help improve the resilience of supply chains across Africa. We supported WFP to develop and roll out a Food Incident Management protocol and provided expert training to WFP staff on topics such as good agricultural practice and pest control. This brings benefits not only to strengthen food security across the countries WFP work within, but also helps raise the bar for operational food safety globally by increasing capability across the food chain which we all rely on.

VS: Effective food safety and quality systems are key to not only safeguarding the health and well-being of people. These systems are also vital to fostering economic development and improving livelihoods by promoting access to domestic, regional and international markets. Through our collaboration with Mars and the exchange of insights with Mars Food Safety experts we can raise the bar in global food safety.

The sharing of best practices from Mars Food Safety experts as part of our partnership has helped WFP prevent food safety incidents. We count on Mars to share knowledge and expertise to help us continually improve our processes, enabling us to better anticipate and respond to any challenge we face. This enables WFP to further ensure that all food distributed is safe and of high quality, saving more lives.

During the COVID-19 response, WFP consulted with Mars to adapt our work around COVID-19 restrictions, including co-developing standards for auditing suppliers remotely while travel wasn’t possible, and revising communications about the safety of food packaging. In this way, our partnership with Mars has been a key supporting element in driving better food safety practices within our organisation and means that we will be better able to secure food for future generations.