American Express’s Madge Thomas joins Sustainability LIVE NY

A passionate changemaker, Madge Thomas has 14 years of experience in international development and non-profit leadership. Madge has previously worked for the likes of Lavan Legal, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, Shift Project, The Global Poverty Project and UNICEF before joining American Express in 2021.

Today, Madge is President of the American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. In her roles, she oversees the philanthropic giving strategy, programmes and projects that American Express supports for its colleagues, customers and global communities. She also helps set and execute the vision for the global CSR programme including its ESG strategy.

Madge is also a graduate of The University of Notre Dame Australia with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts, as well as a Major in Politics, and a Minor in German.

