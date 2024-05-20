American Express’s Madge Thomas joins Sustainability LIVE NY
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express
A passionate changemaker, Madge Thomas has 14 years of experience in international development and non-profit leadership. Madge has previously worked for the likes of Lavan Legal, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, Shift Project, The Global Poverty Project and UNICEF before joining American Express in 2021.
Today, Madge is President of the American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. In her roles, she oversees the philanthropic giving strategy, programmes and projects that American Express supports for its colleagues, customers and global communities. She also helps set and execute the vision for the global CSR programme including its ESG strategy.
Madge is also a graduate of The University of Notre Dame Australia with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts, as well as a Major in Politics, and a Minor in German.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – 12 November 2024
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand