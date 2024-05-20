Article
PepsiCo CSO Jim Andrew joins Sustainability LIVE New York

By Georgia Wilson
May 20, 2024
Jim Andrew Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo
Jim Andrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo to speak at Sustainability LIVE New York

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

With an impressive career spanning 38 years, Jim Andrew is an influential leader in corporate strategy, sustainability, innovation, and ventures. Having previously worked for BCG for 24 years and Royal Philips for four years, Jim joined PepsiCo in 2016. 

Jim is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo. In his role, Jim leads pep+ – a holistic transformation agenda with sustainability at its centre. Jim is responsible for the strategic framework, governance, and integrated plans and goals for all of PepsiCo, ensuring that sustainability is woven into the operation plans of all of its business units. 

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

