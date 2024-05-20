PepsiCo CSO Jim Andrew joins Sustainability LIVE New York

With an impressive career spanning 38 years, Jim Andrew is an influential leader in corporate strategy, sustainability, innovation, and ventures. Having previously worked for BCG for 24 years and Royal Philips for four years, Jim joined PepsiCo in 2016.

Jim is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo. In his role, Jim leads pep+ – a holistic transformation agenda with sustainability at its centre. Jim is responsible for the strategic framework, governance, and integrated plans and goals for all of PepsiCo, ensuring that sustainability is woven into the operation plans of all of its business units.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

