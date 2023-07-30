Red Sea Global’s sustainability-focused planting initiative

A regenerative approach to tourism and business

The company is driven by sustainability and we’ve seen various showcases of this over the past couple of years through a number of green building initiatives, sustainable hospitality business, and regenerative tourism projects. But, the latest endeavour of the company is one of carbon sequestration as RSG undergoes mangrove planting with the target of rooting 50 million trees by 2030.



“We hold the utmost respect for the environment in which we operate and recognise it as our most valuable asset. It is our shared obligation to not only safeguard it, but also proactively enhance it wherever possible,” says John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.



“The successful opening of our Mangrove Nursery is a testament to that unyielding dedication to the preservation and rejuvenation of the Red Sea coastline.”



This is perhaps one of the most simplistic approaches taken by RSG and, as explained, a necessary one alongside its usual cutting-edge solutions.



“While we will continue to explore novel approaches, embrace cutting-edge methodologies, and utilise innovative technology, often nature already provides the greatest solutions. The power of mangrove forests to store carbon, to manage flooding and stabilise coastlines, and to provide shelter for fish and other organisms, makes them one of nature’s super ecosystems,” says Pagano.



“Our Mangrove Nursery will increase numbers of mangroves and boost biodiversity, ensuring we reach the environmental ambitions we have set ourselves.”



The company’s Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer, Raed Albasseet also says:

“The establishment of a sustainable mangrove ecosystem is a key part of our commitment to protect and enhance the natural environment of our destination. These trees are among the most efficient tools we have for carbon sequestration, with the capacity to absorb up to 5-10 times more carbon than other plants.”

“Coupled with the positive impact on biodiversity, the successful cultivation of seedlings forms a central pillar in our ambition to achieve a 30% net conservation benefit across our destinations. I speak for the entire team when I express my pride in reaching this milestone moment for our organisation.

*********************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

Please also check out our upcoming event - Sustainability LIVE in London at the BDC on Sept 6/7th 2023

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.

