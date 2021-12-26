Article
ESG

Sphera: ESG compliance and safety with digital technology

By Tom Swallow
December 26, 2021
undefined mins
Sphera Solutions provides businesses with environmental, social and governance, and safety monitoring solutions to improve business performance

For sustainable business practices to be adopted, they must coincide with other aspects of operations, such as profit, efficiency and safety. Providing companies with digital solutions that take care of safety monitoring and environmental, social and governance issues, is critical for moving forward with sustainable business. 

The software provider, Sphera Solutions supplies its clients with digital capabilities to manage areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship, allowing them to focus on more imminent tasks. The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is supplied in 46 languages and manages 400,000 chemical substances, 25,000 regulatory phrases, 300 SDS templates, and 66,000 compliance actions. 

ESG and safety monitoring across the globe

Sphera software is applied across the globe with around one million users, more than 3,000 customers and over 1,000 employees. The principles measured by its ESG solution are embedded in the company and reflect its commitment to sustainable growth. 

‘It’s our goal to continuously evaluate and improve our Environmental, Social and Governance performance, which ties into our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world’, says Paul Marushka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sphera

Through its Alliance Programme, Sphera partners with digital service providers, including Arcadis, ERM, Huco Consulting, Jacobs, and Trinity Consultants. The company is also affiliated with global system integrators Accenture, PwC and Honeywell.

Why is safety monitoring necessary? 

According to research by the International Labour Organisation, every year there are around 347 million non-fatal incidents that take place in a work environment. The National Safety Council states that workplace injuries cost the United States around US$171bn each year. While safety is an obligation for companies, it is also a clear advantage to businesses, especially in the public sector, as they experience around a 333% return on their portfolios with a safer workplace.


For more sustainability insights, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine.

SustainabilityESGHealthandSafetySpheraSolutions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)