The Sustainability Consortium provides ESG digital tools

Since COP26, businesses have been focused on developing their strategies for change as the world encounters its most pressing challenge yet. With the global target for net-zero emissions set and the demand for transparency of environmental, social and governance (ESG) actions, businesses are looking to monitor and improve their sustainability credentials.

With the help of The Sustainability Consortium (TSC), companies are able to do this. The consortium consists of some big-name organisations, including Amazon, Kroger, Procter & Gamble, Walmart, WWF, and HSBC. All these firms are working on the same things, to get the world in order and to make consumer goods businesses sustainable.